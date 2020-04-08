The Game Changing 2020 Edison Award Final Winner Announcement

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today more than ever, people must be the change that they want to see in the world. The Edison Awards recognizes innovations and innovators who extend and strengthen civil society by taking ideas to commercialization that improve education, create better working conditions, and develop a healthier environment.

The 2020 Edison Award winning teams in the 'Innovative Services,' 'Material Science & Engineering,' 'Social Innovation,' and 'Aerospace' categories are reimagining the future and leading their industries.

Following an in-depth review by the esteemed Steering Committee, the final ballot was sent to 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

The complete list of category honorees is showcased at www.edisonawards.com.

This year's Edison Award Winners represent many nations including Australia, Canada, Philippines, Israel, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Dubai, and the United States. Being recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive for the successful launch of a "game-changing" new product or service.

"Material science and engineering have never had a bigger impact on creating new industries and transforming legacy products into powerful and sustainable new solutions. The Edison Awards salutes all material scientists and engineers for their continued ingenuity," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

About the Edison Awards: The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements changed the world and garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents that made him an innovation genius around the globe.

