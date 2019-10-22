The Game-Changing CRE Tech Tool, RetailTenant, Officially Launches

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailTenant has officially launched, providing a powerful platform that enables commercial real estate landlords and their agents to find the perfect tenant. Unlike other CRE websites, RetailTenant provides the tools necessary for a landlord and their agent to make an informed decision based on the most current information available about local, regional, and national retailers, even those that are just beginning to expand into the U.S market. This provides landlords with the opportunity to become the first to host new tenants with global recognition in the United States.

The CRE tech company officially launched their website which provides the most up-to-date list of expanding tenants available to property owners and brokers. The interface is to-the-point and extremely user friendly- allowing subscribers to find their ideal tenant within seconds.

RetailTenant was founded in Los Angeles by Andrew Tavakoli, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor who has applied the knowledge gained in over 30 years of experience owning shopping centers nationwide.

Starting his career as a broker, Andrew worked his way up to owning centers across the country with some of the most prominent national retailers. Throughout these experiences, he's learned the ins and outs of how to make a center successful with the right tenants and applied it to this platform.

Andrew, who attended CREtech New York 2019, decided to create RetailTenant to share a shortcut to success with others in the retail community. He believes "RetailTenant is the most efficient, cost- effective, and game-changing CRE tool available in the marketplace."

RetailTenant is the new go-to for landlords and their agents to explore the ever-growing list of expanding local, regional, and national tenants. They encourage their users to think outside of the box to consider innovative and sustainable retailers that are on the rise to national growth. "Identifying winners at their early stages is key," shares Andrew.

