The Game-Changing Mentorship and Coaching Program Set to Revolutionize Multifamily Real Estate Investing

News provided by

MultiFi

03 Nov, 2023, 10:33 ET

With a track record of success and a wealth of experience, Veena Jetti is poised to make a significant impact on the next generation of multifamily investors.

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veena Jetti, the esteemed Founding Partner of Vive Funds, launched the highly anticipated mentorship program, MultiFi, on October 23. This innovative mentorship and coaching program is set to revolutionize multifamily investing in the real estate industry by providing aspiring professionals with the tools and guidance they need to excel in their careers.

Veena Jetti, founder and visionary behind MultiFi.
MultiFi offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to empower individuals looking to get into multifamily real estate investing. Through a combination of online courses, personalized coaching, and immersive networking opportunities, participants will gain invaluable insights and strategies to thrive in the competitive market.

As the driving force behind MultiFi, Veena Jetti brings her extensive expertise and proven strategies to the forefront. With over a decade of experience in multifamily real estate, Veena has successfully managed assets exceeding $1 billion. Her exceptional leadership and ability to curate lucrative investment opportunities have earned her a reputation as a trusted voice in the industry. Veena's partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and her esteemed membership in the Forbes Council further solidify her position as a respected figure in real estate.

"I am so excited about the launch of MultiFi because I get to help people learn about everything I wish I had known when I was first starting out. I have spent a lot of time, energy and effort curating the best topics and guest speakers for our community," says Veena Jetti. "What makes MultiFi so unique is that it is not just a blueprint for you to go out and be successful, it's a community. This community is not just about buying multifamily the right way-- but about winning together with other people. A rising tide lifts all boats!"

To celebrate the brand launch, Veena hosted a three-day Masterclass for her "Mastering Multifamily" facebook group in Scottsdale, AZ, from October 26-28.

Veena is hosting a meetup in Austin, TX, on November 6. This event will bring together fellow investors, including Pace Morby and other real estate investor. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn from experienced professionals, and gain valuable insights into the world of real estate investing. Visit the event listing for more information and to register for the meetup.

MultiFi's unique approach covers a wide range of topics, including property analysis, deal structuring, negotiation strategies, and asset management. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with industry experts and like-minded professionals, fostering a supportive community that encourages growth and collaboration.

To get involved, click here.

Devon Greene
PR Manager
215.214.9547
[email protected]

SOURCE MultiFi

