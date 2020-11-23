The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to feature games, trivia, secret prizes, surprise drop-ins and more exclusively on YouTube, brought to you by State Farm®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, top YouTube creators MatPat and Stephanie Patrick, known for their popular YouTube shows, Game Theory, Film Theory, and Food Theory, take to YouTube to give back during "The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude." This eight-hour livestream event benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® features 30+ top YouTube creators with a collective of nearly 300 million subscribers taking part in hours of games and fundraising challenges to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Creators from around the world will join The Game Theorists throughout the day including titans of YouTube giving Markiplier, MrBeast, ZHC, Mark Rober, Marques Brownlee and many more. The massive and growing list of talent will participate in a huge array of games and challenges, from Pictionary to "Let's Make a Deal" with a live virtual studio audience. Fundraising milestones will be marked with over-the-top stunts performed by MatPat and Stephanie, including receiving a "2020 haircut" from a robot, participating in the world's hardest workout, and performing larger-than-life science experiments.

"We miss seeing our audience and creator friends so much in 2020, so we pulled out all the stops with the event this year to get as many of them together as possible," said Stephanie Patrick of The Game Theorists. "This community is so incredible and this year more than ever shows what a giving spirit there is with all these creators. We think we're creating a show unlike anything anyone has ever seen and the whole purpose is to raise as much as we can so that St. Jude can continue to provide world-class care for kids. These are the most important patients out there and childhood cancer doesn't stop for anything, including a pandemic."

The stream will be featured on YouTube's homepage and begin at 10 a.m. PST on The Game Theorists channel. Viewers can donate directly to St. Jude while viewing the livestream and fundraising totals will be reflected in real-time. Secret donation amounts will trigger special in-stream events and the completion of major fundraising milestones unlock activities for the creators or special appearances from important guests, including YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

"This year's show is 10 times the size of the one we put on last year when we raised $1.3 million for St. Jude," said Matthew Patrick of The Game Theorists. "We know it's been a tough year for everyone, but we have ambitious goals for this stream and want to make it a day everyone will be proud of, all to benefit the best of the best of causes, St. Jude. And yes, along the way, I'm going to get dunked, pied, slimed - you name it - every time we hit a donation milestone. That means the more you donate, the more ridiculous and fun everything gets."

The event is presented by YouTube Originals and brought to you by State Farm®, as well as an all-star lineup of sponsors: Ocean Spray®, Wizards of the Coast, Green Giant®, BarkBox, Blackhawk Network and American Airlines.

GivingTuesday aligns with St. Jude Thanks and Giving , an annual holiday campaign that brings together corporate partners, generous consumers and celebrities to raise funds that help ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The full list of participating creators includes Mark Rober, MrBeast, and Markiplier, top foodies: Babish Culinary Universe and Rosanna Pansino, artists and animators: ZHC, Odd1sOut, and GameGrumps, lifestyle gurus: Colleen Ballinger, Try Guys, Chloe Ting, and Safiya Nygaard, top gamers: Dream, Disguised Toast, Pokimane, and Dawko, and edutubers: Veritasium, Physics Girl, Marques Brownlee, and Jake Roper, and more.

Visit stjude.org/1millionchallenge to learn more about the stream and donate. In addition to the livestream, viewers can tune in on GivingTuesday to see MatPat and YouTube creators Shalom Blac, Physics Girl and Rosanna Pansino on the new YouTube Originals holiday series, "The Great Gift Exchange," as they continue to raise awareness for charitable organizations, including St. Jude.

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

and visit the site to learn more. Shop with participating businesses and donate online and in-store. Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving for a complete list of partners.

for a complete list of partners.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About YouTube

Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. YouTube reaches over 2 Billion people every month and can be navigated in over 80 languages. YouTube is a Google company.

About Game Theory

Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, and Stephanie Patrick operate the YouTube channels Game Theory, Film Theory, Food Theory and livestreaming channel, GT Live. Across these properties there are over 25 million subscribers and 100 million monthly views. They are the Mythbusters for gamers and cine-philes and foodies, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind gaming, entertainment and food's most enduring questions.

