The Gaming Chair Market to grow by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc. and AKRacing America Inc., - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market is estimated to grow by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The gaming chair market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer gaming chair market are Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc.. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market

Company Offering:

Akracing - The company offers gaming chairs like the AkRacing Masters Series Pro Gaming Chair.

The company offers gaming chairs like the AkRacing Masters Series Pro Gaming Chair. Corsair Gaming Inc. - The company offers gaming chairs such as TC70 remix gaming chairs relaxed fit grey.

- The company offers gaming chairs such as TC70 remix gaming chairs relaxed fit grey. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC, especially the East region, is considered a gaming hub with high demand for gaming chairs, and most of the innovation in gaming technology takes place in Japan . Most of the major hardware companies, including Sony and Nintendo, have a presence in Japan . Furthermore, gaming chair manufacturers like that are designed to accommodate the new consoles released by some of the major gaming device manufacturers. The large gaming community in the region has a significant impact on the market. However, the high cost of gaming chairs had a slight impact on growth. This scenario is rapidly changing as the purchasing power of the region's middle class increases rapidly. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs

Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs Key Trend - Emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs

- Emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs Major Challenges - The increasing adoption of mobile games

Market Segmentation

By Price, the market is classified into mid-range, low-range, and high-range. The market share growth by the mid-range segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mid-range gaming chairs with matching armrests to help relieve shoulder and arm pain. Due to the slightly higher price, they are equipped with good quality sound systems and large subwoofers. In addition, the average selling price (ASP) of a mid-priced gaming chair is around USD 150 . The chairs in this section seem like office chairs. The height of these gaming chairs can be adjusted to some extent, depending on the height of the TV or multimedia device. In addition, it also helps reduce stress on the neck. Since these chairs are lower than office chairs, it will be difficult for gamers to use them with a gaming desktop. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,196.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular-use chairs, office chairs, massage chairs, gaming chairs, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions are notably driving the market growth.

The luxury massage chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.51 billion. Growing work-related stress and need for stress-relieving solutions is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Several studies have shown that the increasing prevalence of health problems such as obesity, high blood pressure, depression, poor circulation, and anxiety are caused by work-related stress.

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Price

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio