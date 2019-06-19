The Gaming Stadium and HyperX Announce Exclusive Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myesports Ventures Ltd (the "Company" or "TGS"), a company hyper-focused on building Canada's first esports Arena, and HyperX, the choice of top-rated gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide, are proud to announce an exclusive partnership where HyperX is the exclusive internals and peripherals partner of TGS.

The Gaming Stadium features a large main gaming stage equipped with 12 PCs, a gaming area off-stage of 48 PCs and boasts seating for up to 110 spectators. All 60 PCs will feature HyperX internals including memory and storage as well as HyperX peripherals including headsets, keyboards, mousepads, and mice.

"To partner with an internationally recognized brand like HyperX is something we are truly proud of," says Spiro Khouri, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Our goal is to always bring the best in gaming to our community and with this partnership we can truly deliver on that. The equipment we will be able to provide is second to none and we are excited for anyone who comes to The Gaming Stadium to experience it first hand."

"HyperX is excited to be the exclusive gaming peripherals and memory partner of the first esports arena in Canada," said Sandra Chu, HyperX Marketing Events Lead. "Guests visiting the Gaming Stadium will enjoy the best gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and memory, used by professional gamers around the world."

The Gaming Stadium opens its doors June 28 with Grand Opening festivities open to the public starting at 5 p.m. with free advance tickets available now via www.tgs.gg/grandopen. The entire event will be live streamed on The Gaming Stadium's Twitch channel located at twitch.tv/thegamingstadium.

About Myesports Ventures Ltd.

Myesports Ventures Ltd. was created in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2018 with the goal of opening the first dedicated esports Stadium in Canada. For more information visit www.thegamingstadium.com.

Press Contact Name:

Spiro Khouri, VP - Sales and Marketing, The Gaming Stadium

Phone: 604-562-0606

Email: skhouri@thegamingstadium.com

Mark Tekunoff, Corporate PR Manager, HyperX

Phone: 714-438-2791

Email: mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Related Images

hyperx-logo.png

HyperX Logo

To be used on white background

hyperx-logo.png

HyperX Logo

To be used on dark background

upcoming-events.png

Upcoming Events

Full list of upcoming events at The Gaming Stadium

tgs-logo.png

TGS Logo

Related Links

TGS Website

HyperX Website

SOURCE The Gaming Stadium