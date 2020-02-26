The Gaming Stadium Announces New Esports Convention, The Gaming Experience, to Be Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Stadium (the "Company" or "TGS"), owners and operators of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, are proud to announce The Gaming Experience ("TGX"), a new esports and gaming convention to take place on Sept. 18-20, 2020, at the West Exhibition Hall at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

TGX will be a three day event spanning 100,000 square feet and will feature Pinnacle 2020, Interactive VR Exhibits, Game Studio Showcase, Artist Alley, Retro Arcade, Multiple Vendors, and a High School and Post-secondary School Zone, which will feature local clubs and the growing esports programs in the education sector.

Pinnacle is Vancouver's largest annual tournament, which was last held at the River Rock Casino Resort in July 2019. The event drew over 800 competitors and is set to grow exponentially in 2020. The tournament will feature a mix of console and PC games and highlight titles such as CS:GO, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more. The main event of Pinnacle will be Street Fighter V, as it is an official tour stop on the Capcom Pro Tour. For more info on the Capcom Pro Tour schedule, visit https://capcomprotour.com/schedule/?season=2020B&list_view&lang=en-us.

"When we started running events as TGS in 2018, our goal was always to host the largest esports and gaming convention Vancouver has seen. Our crown jewel for location has always been the Vancouver Convention Centre, and to be able to make this a reality is exciting to say the least," says Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "Jeff Hill and the team at the Convention Centre have been amazing to work with, and their commitment to long-term esports growth in our city is unparalleled. This is a huge opportunity for both us and the Convention Centre but, more importantly, is great for our community. This is the type of event that can put Vancouver esports in a new light, and we are grateful to be the ones to host it."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome The Gaming Experience in September and the esports community through our doors," said Jeff Hill, Sales Manager – Trade, Consumer & Esports, Vancouver Convention Centre. "Vancouver is rife with passionate esports fans and world-class talent, and TGX will be the perfect opportunity to showcase that."

Tickets for TGX will be available soon. For more information on TGX, please contact Spiro Khouri (TGS) or Jeff Hill (Vancouver Convention Centre).

About The Gaming Stadium

The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, BC, opened its doors on June 28, 2019. The facility is open seven days a week and hosts multiple events on a weekly basis. For more information, visit www.thegamingstadium.com.

Press Contact Name:

Spiro Khouri, CEO, The Gaming Stadium

Phone: 604-562-0606

Email: skhouri@thegamingstadium.com

Related Images

tgs-logo.png

TGS Logo

Related Links

Website

SOURCE The Gaming Stadium

Related Links

http://www.thegamingstadium.com

