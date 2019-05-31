The Gaming World to Shine Spotlight on Detroit as Rocket Mortgage Brings League of Legends to City as Presenting Sponsor of LCS Summer Finals

DETROIT, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the first end-to-end completely customizable online and on-demand mortgage experience, has stepped up to bring one of the biggest esports events in North America to Detroit. Esports fans from across the country will descend upon Little Caesars Arena on August 24 and 25 to experience the 2019 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Finals presented by Rocket Mortgage.

"We are doubling down on esports by supporting one of the biggest tournaments in the sport and bringing it to our hometown. The esports community strongly aligns with what we stand for as the nation's largest FinTech lender– industry disruption and groundbreaking innovation," said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. "This is the latest in a long history of big innovative events to connect with passionate fans – from the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic and the Billion Dollar Bracket to the Rocket Mortgage Homestretch Sweepstakes – so bringing one of the biggest esports events to Detroit is the exciting next step."

Riot Games is the publisher of League of Legends (LoL) and the operator of the League Championship Series (LCS), North America's premier esports league, with 13 professional leagues in regions around the world. The top team at Detroit's LCS Summer Finals will not only take home the winning title and a $100,000 purse, they will also qualify for a spot to represent North America at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship being held in Europe later this year.

In addition to bringing the 2019 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Finals presented by Rocket Mortgage to Detroit, Rocket Mortgage is also an active sponsor of 100 Thieves and their LoL team, which will participate in the tournament.

"We're proud to partner with Rocket Mortgage as they become the first-ever presenting sponsor of the LCS Summer Finals," said Chris "Chopper" Hopper, Head of Esports for North America at Riot Games. "We always strive to bring League of Legends to new locations around the region and are excited to offer one of the top esports events in North America to the passionate fans in Detroit for the first time."

This year's Summer Finals in Detroit comes on the heels of an action packed LCS Spring Final in St. Louis, which featured a sold-out crowd and an even greater audience online. More than 600,000 fans of the LCS tuned in at the peak of the broadcast, generating over 2.4 million total hours of viewership. The recent League of Legends World Championship, which attracted a global audience of nearly 100 million unique viewers for the final match, eclipsing any major North American sporting event.

"After the amazing activations that Rocket Mortgage has unveiled over the last year and a half as a partner of 100 Thieves, we are looking forward to an amazing show in Detroit, and a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans at the event," said Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner.

Detroit is home to a growing list of tech companies that are attracting like-minded innovation-focused young professionals to the city's urban core. The list of companies - which is growing by the day - includes Microsoft, LinkedIn, Amazon, WeWork, Google, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, Uber and StockX – along with Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage.

Ticket information for the 2019 LCS Summer Finals Presented by Rocket Mortgage will be released on June 18 on lolesports.com .

About LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is the professional League of Legends esports league in North America. League of Legends is the most watched esport in the world with 13 international leagues worldwide. LCS is overseen and operated by Riot Games under the leadership of Chris "Chopper" Hopper, Head of Esports for North America and Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner. Learn more about the LCS, visit lolesports.com

About Quicken Loans/ Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. In late 2015 Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Today, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past nine consecutive years, 2010 – 2018, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past five consecutive years, 2014 – 2018.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room .

