The Gardner School celebrates World Wish Day with lessons in lofty ambitions

Award-winning preschool provider has donated over $170,000 to local Make-A-Wish chapters

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gardner School , an award-winning preschool provider operating 37 locations nationwide, celebrated World Wish Day on April 29 by hosting "Make a Wish, Give a Wish" classroom activities to help students learn about the value of spreading kindness, pursuing their dreams, and encouraging others by spreading hope and optimism.

"Each child wrote down a wish for themselves and a wish on behalf of a loved one to serve as tangible, everyday reminders of what they're hoping for," said Rochelle Koznick, VP of Operations.

Students also created classroom "kindness jars" that will be filled with notes from teachers describing random acts of kindness, encouragement, and moral support they observe in the classroom.

"During the activity, we discussed how acts of kindness and words of encouragement can help give others the courage and confidence to dream big," Koznick added. "The kindness jars are meant to help us be more intentional about enabling one another to make our wishes come true."

Established in 2010 by Make-A-Wish to spread awareness of its mission, this year's World Wish Day was also an opportunity for The Gardner School to commemorate 10 years of partnering with local Make-A-Wish chapters through fundraising and hosting wish-granting events for participating kids.

Over the past ten years, The Gardner School has raised more than $170,000 to support wish-granting efforts in their communities.

"Compassion and generosity are key elements of our curriculum," said Tammy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at The Gardner School. "We're grateful for every opportunity we have to work with Make-A-Wish and instill those values in our students through the example we set within the communities we serve."

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School incorporates a research-based curriculum along with child-directed play and community engagement opportunities to facilitate the academic, social, and emotional development of its students under the guidance of highly qualified educators.

