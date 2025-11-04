'The Gaslit Brain' Exposes Global Leadership Crisis Fueled by Manipulation and Lies

New book by Canadian author reveals how gaslighting rewires our brains—and how to fight back using science

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As disinformation spreads, political division deepens and toxic leadership grows, a groundbreaking new book delivers a clear scientific wake-up call—and a path forward. The Gaslit Brain: Protect Your Brain from the Lies of Bullying, Gaslighting, and Institutional Complicity by award-winning Canadian educator and bestselling author Dr. Jennifer Fraser, PhD, is the first book to directly link gaslighting — infecting governments, bedrooms, workplaces and institutions worldwide — to measurable neurological damage and to provide evidence-based tools for prevention and recovery.

"Gaslighting is no longer rare or hidden — it's everywhere," says Dr. Fraser. "Leaders who use it to manipulate people aren't just causing emotional harm, they're actually changing how our brains work — impairing our judgment, undermining our confidence, and leaving deep neurological scars."

Building on her pioneering work in The Bullied Brain, The Gaslit Brain reveals the invisible—but measurable—neural damage caused by bullying, gaslighting and deceit, especially when carried out by those in power. "Gaslighting has become systemic in leadership, from politics to corporate boardrooms," says Dr. Fraser, an internationally recognized author and speaker. "The longer we ignore the brain-based consequences, the deeper the damage will be—not just to individuals, but to our institutions and democracies."

Informed by decades of neuroscience research, Dr. Fraser shows how bullying and gaslighting activate stress systems in the brain and rewire neural networks linked to decision-making, memory, and self-trust. Brain scans now offer hard evidence that psychological abuse and neglect erode key brain regions — damage that often goes undiagnosed and untreated.

"On my darkest days, I fear for humanity's future and the ethical foundations we're abandoning at speed," says Dr. Michael Merzenich, PhD, Professor Emeritus at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), Chief Scientific Officer at Posit Science and Founder & President of the Brain Plasticity Institute. "The Gaslit Brain is a vital call to action. Dr. Fraser exposes the neurological and social roots of gaslighting in our world today—and offers a way forward. If you've been harmed by manipulative power, this book shows how brain plasticity can support healing. And for all of us, it's a rallying cry to restore truth, science, and ethics before it's too late."

In addition to a six-step toolkit for building mental resilience, recognizing manipulation, and protecting brain health in toxic environments—whether at home, school or work — The Gaslit Brain also unveils Dr. Fraser's new "Clearsighted Leadership" model, calling for a shift from command-and-control leaders who rely on fear and deception to those who champion empathy, accountability, and psychological safety.

"We now understand the brain is plastic—it can heal," says Dr. Fraser, herself a victim of gaslighting and bullying. "That means damage from gaslighting isn't permanent if we act with awareness and science-based tools. It's not enough to call out lies. We need a prevention strategy to inoculate ourselves and our communities against them."

Through personal stories, cutting-edge brain science, and accessible strategies, The Gaslit Brain exposes the prevalence of psychological manipulation, and provides a roadmap for prevention, protection, and resistance.

ABOUT THE GASLIT BRAIN

The Gaslit Brain: Protect Your Brain from the Lies of Bullying, Gaslighting, and Institutional Complicity by Dr. Jennifer Fraser, PhD exposes how bullying and gaslighting manipulate individuals and institutions. Combining neuroscience with practical tools, it offers a new leadership model that fosters psychological safety, empathy, and accountability — challenging toxic power dynamics and rebuilding trust across sectors.

