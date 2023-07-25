The Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market to grow by USD 4,759.86 million from 2022 to 2027|Increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastrointestinal OTC drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,759.86 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (antacids, laxatives, anti-diarrheal, anti-emetics, and others), distribution channel (offline and online)

The market share growth by the antacid segment will be significant during the forecast period. Antacids are used to treat heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux symptoms due to an increase in stomach acidity. The prevalence of gastrointestinal problems is expanding, due to various factors such as unhealthy eating habits, stressful lifestyles, and the utilization of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) which is driving the requirement for antacid products. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gastrointestinal OTC drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 40%. This is because of the rising geriatric populace in North America leading to a rise in the demand for gastrointestinal OTC medications. The presence of cutting-edge medical services infrastructure and major pharmaceutical companies are also contributing to the increased product demand in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. This is resulting in increased healthcare costs and decreases the quality of life of people. The primary causes of these disorders are changing lifestyles and eating habits of people. Another cause of gastrointestinal disorders is the consumption of processed and fast food. This disorder can cause chronic pain, loss of appetite, and reduced quality of life. Hence, these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in the adoption of online platforms is a major trend in the market. The popularity of online platforms has expanded as they offer comfort, availability, and different choices to purchasers. Buyers can make more informed choices because these platforms provide comprehensive information about each drug, including its components, dosage, and potential side effects. For instance, Amazon offers many gastrointestinal OTC medications, like antacids, laxatives, and anti-diarrhea medications, that can be delivered within a day to the customer. Hence, the rising adoption of online platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The risk of taking the wrong medication due to incorrect self-diagnosis is a significant challenge restricting market growth. It's possible that patients lack the expertise or knowledge necessary to distinguish between various gastrointestinal conditions. This can lead to undesirable side effects, delayed inconveniences, and serious complexities. Additionally, patients may not know about the utilization of specific OTC gastrointestinal medications, which can further lead to risky medication connections or antagonistic impacts. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gastrointestinal OTC drugs market vendors

Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,759.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Haleon Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, SonoScape Medical Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vee Excel Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

