The Gateway to Graduate and Professional Schools--October 26th Virtual Recruitment Fair

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSITY in Ed, a pioneering force in the virtual recruitment landscape, is proud to announce its upcoming online Graduate and Professional Schools Recruitment Fair scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, CST. This event promises to be a valuable resource for prospective candidates seeking insights into the competitive graduate school application process—and how to secure admission.

Geared towards diverse professionals, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with admissions representatives from prestigious colleges and universities. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into potential career paths and academic programs that align with their aspirations. Participants can also take advantage of resume uploads and direct interactions with recruiters, ensuring their credentials stand out as they embark on a bustling application season.

The event's comprehensive webinar lineup includes:

Navigating the Virtual Fair Platform: Learn to navigate the virtual fair booth chatrooms seamlessly. Maximizing Your Acceptance to Graduate School: Receive concrete tips to enhance your chances of acceptance. Securing Scholarships and Fellowships: Gain insider advice on obtaining financial support. Leveraging Social Media for Grad School Success: Discover strategies to impress grad school selection committees. Exhibit Hall Exhibition: Explore exhibits from over 50 high ranking graduate schools.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to kickstart your journey toward graduate school success. Register and visit the exhibitor booths of American University, Claremont Graduate University, Colorado Chinese Medicine University, Columbia University, Erikson Institute, George Washington University, Kent State University, Loyola University Chicago, Marymount University, Michigan Technological, Northwestern University, Nova Southeastern University, Old Dominion University, Syracuse University, University of La Verne, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Pennsylvania, University of Washington, Villanova University, Wayne State University and many, many more on October 26th, 2023. It's time to take the first step towards achieving your academic and career goals.

This event is entirely FREE for prospective candidates. To learn more about the event or to pre-register, please visit https://gradschools.careerfairexpo.com.

About Diversity Recruitment Partners (DIVERSITY in Ed)

Diversity Recruitment Partners (formerly known as The Black Collegian Magazine since its establishment in 1970) has transformed into a prominent organization specializing in inclusive recruitment solutions. Services include targeted job boards, virtual recruitment fairs, and a printed magazine publication. One of the pioneering brands, DIVERSITY in Ed, is committed to advancing equity and inclusivity in the field of education. This brand offers innovative solutions to connect diverse professionals with leading educational institutions, contributing to a more promising future for all. To find out more about the company and its brands (IMDiversity.com, DiversityEmployers.com, DiversityinEd.com, and The Career Network, please visit https://diversityrecruitmentpartners.com.

CONTACT: Diversity Recruitment Partners [email protected] or

(281) 265-2473

SOURCE Diversity Recruitment Partners