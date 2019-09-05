The Gayle Wells Foundation Announces Early Onset Alzheimer's Awareness Day

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer's & Care (GWF) is proud to announce that the first nationwide Early Onset Alzheimer's Awareness Day will be recognized on Sept. 14.

Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer's & Care

Early-onset Alzheimer's disease affects people in their 30s through 60s, and there is no effective treatment or cure. This population is often overlooked because they are considered to be in the minority of those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; however, the number of individuals believed to be living with early onset Alzheimer's is estimated to be more than 500,000 people in the United States. The challenges they face are numerous, as programs, long-term care facilities, and financial assistance are often structured for individuals older than 65 years of age.

Through the creation of Early Onset Alzheimer's Awareness Day, we strive to raise awareness for this affected population as we work to increase programs and services specifically geared to those impacted by this disease. We also intend to recognize the unique challenges that individuals and families impacted by early onset Alzheimer's disease endure.

The date for Early Onset Alzheimer's Awareness Day, Sept. 14, was chosen in loving memory of Gayle Wells, who died from the disease on this date in 2011. The GWF was created in Gayle's honor to provide education, training, support, and care to those living with early onset Alzheimer's disease, their care partners, families, and friends.

The Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer's & Care (GWF) is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides one-on-one support, care planning, education and training for individuals, care partners, children, and the community, at no cost.

If you would like more information about the Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer's & Care, please contact Laura Sutherland, Founder & Executive Director, at 832-470-9526 or laura@gaylewells.org.

