The GCO Consulting Group to Host Inaugural Bomb Suit World Record and Family 5K to benefit the EOD Warrior Foundation

For those runners or walkers looking for a unique run in the DC Metro Area, this is it! In addition, you will be supporting brave men and women who have served our nation as EOD Warriors, just by taking part. All funds raised from the race will help further the mission of the EOD Warrior Foundation and supporting their programs to serve these deserving men and women, and their families.

The GCO Consulting group advises government contractors and prepares them for success in both the pre-award and post-award phases in Government Contracting. As a Veteran Owned and Operated company, GCO believes strongly in giving back to those who serve, and is excited about this opportunity to support the EOD community.

"Being able to participate in a fundraising run or walk is a great way to help a cause you care about, or even learn about a new one," explains Davidson. "This is going to be a fun run, it will help bring awareness to the EOD community, and it's all for a great cause."

The race course will feature scenic trail style views with a relatively flat surface. After the 5K concludes, 20 individuals will gear up in a bomb suit and attempt to run one mile to break the world record time. In addition, at 8:55am Mission Volant will skydive in with the American Flag to kick off the morning's 5K run and subsequent events.

"Lace up your running or walking shoes, get outside, and know that you are participating in something that will help many warriors in need," said Nicole Motsek, executive director of the EOD Warrior Foundation. "Whether you are going to participate in the 5K or world record attempt, it's a great way to give back to those who have given so much."

Funds raised will be used to further the programs offered by the EOD Warrior Foundation. The Foundation works to improve the quality of life for EOD warriors and their families, by providing educational, financial and emotional support.

The 5K registration fee is $30 through March 22nd when it increases to $40. The Bomb Suit World Record attempt is at no charge. To get registered in the 5K or to register to compete to break the world record in a bomb suit go to: www.eodwarriorfoundation.org/events/events/view/345.

Sponsorship packages are available and range from $250 to $5,000.

About EOD Warrior Foundation

The EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the EOD family by providing educational, financial and emotional support.

EOD stands for Explosive Ordnance Disposal, the disarming and disposal of bombs. EOD technicians are highly-trained military members serving in the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force who are responsible for disarming, rendering safe and disposing bombs. The EOD profession is one of the most dangerous occupations in the military.

On average there are over 7,000 brave men and women serving as EOD technicians who willingly put themselves in harms ways to protect the lives and property of others. Their service includes support to the most complex special operations missions. The Foundation is proud to offer EOD families financial relief, hope and wellness retreats, college scholarships, and to care for the EOD Memorial Wall, located at Eglin AFB, FL. To learn more about the EOD Warrior Foundation, or see their fundraising events calendar, visit: EOD Warrior Foundation.

CONTACT: Nicole Motsek

nicole@eodwarriorfoundation.org

(202)549-0331

SOURCE EOD Warrior Foundation

