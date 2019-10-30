The GEARWRENCH Master Set Features 613 Pieces that Set Mechanics Up for Success
Master Set ensures mechanics have superior-quality tools across the board
Oct 30, 2019, 11:15 ET
SPARKS, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals know the value of quality, consistency and being able to trust their tools. When a mechanic or technician knows they have the right tools to handle whatever job is thrown at them, they know they're worthy of being called a professional. The new GEARWRENCH 613-piece Master Set has everything needed for a mechanic to advance in their career.
"Simply put, this set has everything that a professional automotive mechanic would need to either start their career or to take their expertise to the next level," said Chris Coll, Product Manager. "With the Master Set, there's no weak spot in your tool collection. Mechanics get the confidence that owning professional-grade tools can bring."
The GEARWRENCH Master Set includes:
- 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Chrome Sockets & Drive Tools
- Drive Tools
- Std. 84T Ratchets 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"
- Flex 84T Ratchets 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"
- Gimbal Ratchets 1/4", 3/8"
- Extension Bars 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"
- Universal Joints 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"
- F to M Adapters 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"
- Sockets
- 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" SAE/Metric STD/DP 6pt & 12pt
- 1/4", 3/8" 6pt SAE/Metric Mid-Length
- 1/4", 3/8" 6pt SAE/Metric Flex
- Bit Sockets
- 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" SAE/Metric Hex
- 1/4", 3/8" SAE/Metric Hex Ball End
- Ratcheting Wrenches
- Combination SAE/Metric
- Flex Head SAE/Metric
- Reversing SAE/Metric
- Stubby Combination SAE/Metric
- Long Pattern Non-Ratcheting Combination Wrenches
- 12pt SAE/Metric
- Dual Material Screwdrivers
- Phillips/Slotted
- 7pc Pliers
- T&G, Slip Joint, Linesman, Diagonal, Long Nose
"It's not just an investment in your tools—it's an investment in your career," Coll said. "Plus, buying it as a set is a fraction of the cost of picking up the tools individually."
For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.
About GEARWRENCH®
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.
About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.
SOURCE Apex Tool Group
