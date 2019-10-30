The GEARWRENCH Master Set Features 613 Pieces that Set Mechanics Up for Success

"Simply put, this set has everything that a professional automotive mechanic would need to either start their career or to take their expertise to the next level," said Chris Coll, Product Manager. "With the Master Set, there's no weak spot in your tool collection. Mechanics get the confidence that owning professional-grade tools can bring."

The GEARWRENCH Master Set includes:

1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Chrome Sockets & Drive Tools­­

Drive Tools

Std. 84T Ratchets 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"

Flex 84T Ratchets 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"

Gimbal Ratchets 1/4", 3/8"

Extension Bars 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"

Universal Joints 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"

F to M Adapters 1/4", 3/8", 1/2"

Sockets

1/4", 3/8", 1/2" SAE/Metric STD/DP 6pt & 12pt

1/4", 3/8" 6pt SAE/Metric Mid-Length

1/4", 3/8" 6pt SAE/Metric Flex

Bit Sockets

1/4", 3/8", 1/2" SAE/Metric Hex

1/4", 3/8" SAE/Metric Hex Ball End

Ratcheting Wrenches

Combination SAE/Metric

Flex Head SAE/Metric

Reversing SAE/Metric

Stubby Combination SAE/Metric

Long Pattern Non-Ratcheting Combination Wrenches

12pt SAE/Metric

Dual Material Screwdrivers

Phillips/Slotted

7pc Pliers

T&G, Slip Joint, Linesman, Diagonal, Long Nose

"It's not just an investment in your tools—it's an investment in your career," Coll said. "Plus, buying it as a set is a fraction of the cost of picking up the tools individually."

For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

