The Gel Mattress Category Continues to Experience Meteoric Growth

Gelee was recently introduced as a part of the Intellibed portfolio of sleep solutions. Given the vast retail footprint of Intellibed's premium Gel Matrix® mattress offerings, Gelee™ was brought to market to expand Gel Matrix® into the broader consumer market at a lower price point.

"The market is showing spectacular interest in the gel category and especially sleep solutions that not only address consumers' sleep needs but their budgets as well," said Colin House, CEO of Intellibed. "Consumers now have a choice when evaluating products in the gel category and we are thrilled with the addition of Gelee™ with Gel Matrix® to our portfolio".

No longer do consumers need to choose affordability or luxury . . . Gelee™ mattresses make the aspirational attainable. The new line integrates Gel Matrix® technology with traditional foam and coils to provide an unmatched hybrid mattress experience. Gelee™ ensures all consumer needs are met when they step onto the retail floor—and recent consumer and retailer interest in Gelee solutions proves that.

The Gelee™ collection features a good, better, and best offering—Gelee™ H2, Gelee™ H3, and Gelee™ H4—to give consumers a variety of options and provide retailers with a clear step-up positioning on the floor. Gelee™ is now available online or at partnering sleep retailers beginning with competitive prices ranging from $1,599-$2,599.

To learn more about Gelee™, please visit Geleebed.com.

About Gelee

Gelee™ with Gel Matrix®, from the makers of Intellibed, is an emerging brand, providing accessible and innovative sleep solutions designed to help all types of sleepers achieve a better night's sleep. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Gelee™ will be available online and at mattress retailers across North America, transforming the sleep retail experience with their smart hybrid Gel Matrix® mattress technology. For more information, visit Geleebed.com.

