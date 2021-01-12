The Gellert Family Makes Strategic Investment in The Food Institute to Accelerate Growth

ELIZABETH, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Institute, the leading source for food industry news, data and trends, announced today a strategic investment by the Gellert family, owners of the Gellert Global Group. The investment will be used to fund The Food Institute's growth initiatives in 2021, which includes investing in technology, expanding its food industry research, and hiring key personnel.

"I'm excited to bring on one of the most reputable families in the food industry as a strategic investor," said Brian Choi, the Managing Partner and CEO of The Food Institute. "The Gellerts have a proven track record of investing and building successful businesses."

The Gellerts boast three generations of expertise in food importing, food manufacturing, and foodservice, and will bring a global perspective to The Food Institute's content and market research platform.

"We are just scratching the surface of how powerful quality content can be when it's combined with excellent analysis and research," Choi said. "Having the financial support of the Gellerts will help us execute on our vision even more rapidly and broadly."

"We have been long time consumers of The Food Institute products. We are most excited about helping drive the contemporary work the Company is doing to build its position in helping all sectors of the food industry," said Andy Gellert, President of Gellert Global Group.

The Food Institute's core vision is to provide the very best of food industry journalism, research, and data analysis. Key features of the platform include:

The leading daily food industry newsletter

Podcast and digital video content

Webinars & training seminars

Research providing key insights into the latest food trends

Data analytics

The Food Institute is continuing to add industry partners in 2021. To inquire about content membership, sponsorship, advertising, contact us at [email protected]

About The Food Institute

The Food Institute has been serving the food industry with relevant, timely and uninterrupted information for over 90 years. It serves as a trusted source, providing balanced coverage of the issues through business newsletters and online research tools. The Food Institute is the publisher of several daily, weekly and annual publications, as well as the host of various webinars, podcasts, seminars, and digital video content that provide in-depth information and analysis on food industry-relevant topics. For more information, visit www.foodinstitute.com

Contact: Brian Choi, Managing Partner & CEO of Food Institute

[email protected] or 201-791-5570 ext. 700

About Gellert Global Group

The Gellert Global Group consists of many of the leading North American food importing companies and has been involved in importing food products for over 100 years. The combined revenues of the Group exceed $1 billion. The Group supplies the needs of retailers, distributors, foodservice chains, hotels, cruise lines, and food manufacturers alike. The Group is also active in restaurant operations and non-food operations as well as real estate investments in the greater metropolitan NY area. For more information, visit www.gellertglobalgroup.com

Contact: Andy Gellert, President of Gellert Global Group

[email protected]

