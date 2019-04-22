NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increase in special drug designations is one of the key factors anticipated to witness continuous growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are receiving special drug designations for their novel gene therapies to help in receiving quicker approval. Some market players are even offering the orphan drug designation with various tax benefits on their clinical researches. As a result, the rising number of special drug designations from the regulatory bodies will drive the gene therapy for CNS disorders market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the gene therapy for CNS disorders market will register a CAGR of nearly 27% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increase in special drug designations

One of the growth drivers of the global gene therapy for CNS disorders market is the increase in special drug designations. The increasing number of special drug designations from the regulatory bodies is expected to result in the quicker approval of gene therapy programs, which drives the growth of the market.

Uneven distribution of technology

One of the challenges in the growth of the global gene therapy for CNS disorders market is the Uneven distribution of technology. The lack of focus of major vendors on developing gene therapy for CNS disorders are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the gene therapy for CNS disorders market during 019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are developing advanced technologies that help in manufacturing gene therapies with superior efficacy for the treatment of various CNS indications. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

