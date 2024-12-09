THE GENERAL INSURANCE® AND NBA G LEAGUE ANNOUNCE SEASON 3 OF "THE BREAK, PRESENTED BY THE GENERAL"

Premiering on Dec. 16, Season 3 of the NBA G League's most-watched partner content series will feature Mac McClung, two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion and current two-way guard for the Orlando Magic who is back for his second appearance in the docuseries; and emerging on-court stars: Dink Pate, a projected 2025 first-round pick and guard for the Mexico City Capitanes and Armando Bacot, a former University of North Carolina standout now playing with the Memphis Hustle.

"Being the voice of 'The Break' means so much to me because it's about more than basketball—it's about the heart, grind, and hustle it takes to make it to the top," said O'Neal. "These G League players remind us why we love this game and how important it is to have someone in our corner. The General has had my back since the start, and I'm proud to carry that support forward by telling these impactful stories."

The goal of "The Break" docuseries is to spotlight the dedication and determination of G League players, shedding light on the unique journeys that define their careers. These stories go beyond the court, offering fans a deeper connection to the relentless effort and sacrifices required to compete at this level. Among these compelling narratives, few are as electrifying as the return of Mac McClung, whose journey epitomizes the perseverance and passion at the heart of the G League.

McClung is the first player to return to the docuseries, which captured the stunning performance that led him to winning the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk. A heavily recruited player out of high school, after college, McClung turned down overseas opportunities in pursuit of his NBA dream. Now, he's back on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, leveraging his partnership with The General to show his work at breaking into a long-term opportunity with the NBA team.

"Partnering with The General has been incredible because they truly understand the grind and are committed to supporting players like me who are working to that next big thing," said McClung. "Their support makes a huge difference in keeping me motivated and focused on reaching the next level, and I'm excited to continue to give fans a real, raw look at what it takes to chase a dream like getting to break into the NBA."

For a player like Pate who gained national attention for his skills and basketball IQ during his high school years in Frisco, Texas, it's a story of sacrifice and big decisions. Pate committed to play for the University of Texas, but ultimately chose to forgo college basketball in favor of joining the NBA G League Ignite program in 2023. He's continued to gain attention from NBA scouts, and fans are now wondering if this is the year his dream is realized.

The same goes for Bacot, who helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2022 NCAA national championship game. Known for his rebounding ability, scoring in the post, and leadership, Bacot set multiple UNC records and was considered one of the top players in college basketball. Now, the college star has his sights set on the NBA and is willing to give it his all to make it to the next level.

"The Break" Season 3 builds on the multi-year marketing partnership which made The General the exclusive auto insurance partner of the NBA G League. The General is also the presenting partner of the NBA G League Winter Showcase, inviting fans to experience the action live for the first time in Orlando on Dec. 21, 2024—tickets and schedules available here.

Fans can find all episodes of "The Break" on the G League's YouTube channel , the G League app, Tubi and Roku. More information about The General, including past partnerships, history, and policy information can be found on their website . For more information about the G League and team schedules, visit https://gleague.nba.com .

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and a subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq ; follow The General on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About NBA G League

The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2024-25, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2023-24 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

