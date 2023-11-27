THE GENERAL INSURANCE AND NBA G LEAGUE ANNOUNCE SEASON TWO OF "THE BREAK, PRESENTED BY THE GENERAL"

News provided by

The General® Insurance; NBA G League

27 Nov, 2023, 10:16 ET

Season Two to Feature Projected First-Round Pick in the NBA Draft Matas Buzelis –

 The General and G League to Launch Joint "Ball for All" Initiative to Make Basketball More Accessible to Under-Resourced Communities –

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Insurance, NBA G League and G League Ignite, announced today the return of "The Break, presented by The General" — a docuseries created and sponsored by The General. The second season of the docuseries, which showcases stories and personalities from across the G League with a behind-the-scenes look at players' path to the NBA, began releasing episodes monthly on Wednesday, November 22. The General is the official auto insurance partner of the NBA G League and G League Ignite.

"We're proud to mark another thrilling chapter in our partnership with the NBA G League and G League Ignite, allowing us to connect with basketball enthusiasts on a deeper level," said Kale Sligh, VP of marketing at The General. "'The Break' offers a unique platform for stories to be shared of the up-and-coming talent in the G League, emphasizing The General's continued commitment to offering a break to those that need it most."

This season of "The Break" features a fresh lineup of talent, including projected 2024 first-round NBA Draft pick, Matas Buzelis of the G League Ignite and NBA Champion Juan Toscano Anderson now playing for the Mexico City Capitanes. It will also follow the story of Eugene "Pooh" Jeter, a former NBA player and current player development coach of the brand-new Rip City Remix, the NBA G League team affiliated with the Portland Trail Blazers.

All episodes will appear live on the G League's YouTube channel, the G League app and G League Ignite's website, and stream on Tubi. Episode one is available to view here.

New to the partnership this year, The General and the NBA G League are launching a joint initiative to make the game of basketball more accessible to children and families from under-resourced communities.

Ball for All will tip off this season in Las Vegas on Dec. 8 when The General and the NBA G League will host children and staff members from local schools and organizations at the Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite game. The group will also enjoy a VIP tour of the arena and a special on-court experience.

Additionally, The General and the NBA G League will continue to welcome and host young fans from local youth organizations, schools and non-profit organizations to NBA G League games throughout the year as part of the partnership, strengthening The General's resolve to meet consumers where they are and offer opportunities to connect through culture.

"Our continued partnership with The General will provide basketball fans with increased access to our players and teams," said George Wilson, NBA G League Head of Partnerships. "We look forward to the second season of 'The Break' and are especially excited to bring the 'Ball for All' initiative to fans in cities across our league." 

More information about The General, including past partnerships, history, and policy information can be found on their website. For more information about the G League and team schedules, visit https://gleague.nba.com.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and a subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit https://www.thegeneral.com/ or https://www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the NBA G League

The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 29 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2023-24, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. A record 50 percent of all players on 2023-24 NBA opening night rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

About NBA G League Ignite

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft and players in the early stages of their professional basketball careers as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team's young talent. In addition to accelerated on-court development and competing toward an NBA G League Championship, the team focuses on life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities.

Media Contacts
The General
Tommy Derken, Spool
[email protected]
Cell: 847-849-9017

NBA G League
Devon Garden
[email protected]
Office: 212-407-8173

SOURCE The General® Insurance; NBA G League

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.