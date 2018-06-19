The General® Insurance Launches The General Garage, Powered by CarAdvise

The General Garage, powered by CarAdvise, will be made available at no cost to all policyholders of The General as part of roadside assistance coverage. This added benefit presents The General policyholders with access to volume discounts at any of CarAdvise's nationally integrated network of over 20,000 shops, including many well-known national brands such as Firestone, NTB, Sears Auto, AAMCO as well as select dealerships and independent locations.

The digital platform helps users locate a repair shop, schedule service, approve work and pay, all from a smartphone.

"At The General®, it is our goal to do everything we can to make lives easier," said John Hollar, chief operating officer and president of The General. "Being able to provide a cost-effective solution to what can be a very stressful experience, like car maintenance, does just that – makes our customers' lives easier."

According to CarAdvise Founder and CEO, Greg Tepas, "We are pleased to have The General join our growing list of partners that care about extending value to their customers by making it easier and more cost effective to have maintenance and repair work performed. This is a great fit for a company like The General who desires to provide solutions around the entire vehicle lifecycle, while bringing this opportunity to the CarAdvise Service Provider Network."

About The General®

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963. Based in Nashville, Tenn., The General® serves customers with various needs, specializing in those who may have difficulty obtaining insurance from other insurers at a reasonable rate. The General® is active in 47 states and expects to be national by the end of 2018.

The General® primarily sells its products online and through call centers, independent agents, partners and American Family Insurance agents. In recent years, The General® has also developed a broader advertising approach through professional sports sponsorships and philanthropic partnerships. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General® on Twitter and Facebook.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise, the leading auto repair and maintenance platform with a network reach of over 56M vehicles is changing the way drivers get service done. CarAdvise provides all encompassing solutions for consumers and small businesses such as: locating a shop, scheduling service, electronic approvals and payment, which instills trust, convenience and volume based pricing. For more information visit, www.caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-general-insurance-launches-the-general-garage-powered-by-caradvise-300667735.html

SOURCE CarAdvise

Related Links

http://caradvise.com

