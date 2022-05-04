The General Services Administration Goes Live with Kahua for Project Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software, announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS) has gone live with Kahua's enterprise-wide project management information system. GSA now has over 4,000 users and is growing to approximately 7,500 following a rapid deployment including 24 integrations with 10 unique systems and 2,400 migrations of existing data and projects.

GSA acquires space for the Federal agencies through new construction and leasing, and oversees the operations of more than 8,800 assets, maintains more than 370 million square feet of workspace for 1.1 million Federal employees. GSA needed a new solution to increase project team productivity, promote collaboration for more effective delivery practices, and improve project and program outcomes. In addition, GSA wanted to reduce the technology footprint and multiple logins across programming and budgetary systems. Kahua's selection was based on a combination of functionality, extensibility, user experience and security.