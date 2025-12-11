Total Voting Rights

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE" or the "Company", NYSE and LSE: TGE) would like to notify the market of the following in accordance with DTR 5:

The Company's issued share capital consists of (i) 44,175,159 Class A ordinary shares, each carrying one vote (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"); (ii) 4,285,911 Class B ordinary shares, each carrying twenty votes (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"), and (iii) 6,343,056 non-voting redeemable preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares"), in each case, with a par value of US$0.0000000264856557377049 per share. The Company does not hold any Class A Ordinary Shares, Class B Ordinary Shares or Preferred Shares in treasury. Additionally, 16,220,000 warrants that are exercisable into 16,220,000 Class A Ordinary Shares are outstanding (the "Warrants"). The Warrants are listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "TGE.WS".

The Class A Ordinary Shares are (a) listed on the New York Stock Exchange; and (b) admitted to listing in the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the official list of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc, in each case, under the ticker symbol "TGE".

The total number of voting rights attributable to the Class A Ordinary Shares is therefore 44,175,159.

The above figure (44,175,159) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Class A Ordinary Shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs").

As such, and in accordance with DTR 5, any person who holds or becomes interested in (whether directly or indirectly, or through financial instruments as defined in DTR 5.3.1R, or a combination thereof) 5% or more of the voting rights attached to the Class A Ordinary Shares, or whose holding of such voting rights reaches, exceeds, or falls below any of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50% or 75%, must notify (1) the Company; and (2) the Financial Conduct Authority (via the Electronic Submission System at https://marketoversight.fca.org.uk/electronicsubmissionsystem) without delay.

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE and LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is special purchase acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager in global media, entertainment, and gaming areas.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and The Generation Essentials Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

