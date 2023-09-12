The Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector to increase by USD 868.87 million from 2021 to 2026 | Unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market in the healthcare sector is expected to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (stationary and portable) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market growth. Grid infrastructure in developing countries is insufficient to meet growing electricity demand. Therefore, these countries need to upgrade old network equipment and components with new equipment. In addition, the growing urban population in most developing countries has significantly increased the demand for electricity. For example, India is the third largest producer and consumer of electricity after the US and China. However, many developing urban areas lack adequate T&D infrastructure and power generation capacity to meet high electricity demand. To overcome power outages and shortages, consumers are increasingly using portable generators to provide backup power. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2022-2026

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the generator market in the healthcare sector: APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Vancheer Electromechanical Co. Ltd., HIMOINSA SL, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

The generator Market in the Healthcare Sector is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.35% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Technological advances in generators are a major trend in the market.

Generally, petrol, diesel, liquid propane, and natural gas are the four most common fuel types to be used for a generator.

Multifuel generators are fueled with gasoline or propane, whereas Trifuel Generators can use three different kinds of fuels, e.g. gasoline, liquified hydrocarbon gas, and propane & and natural gas:

In the US, where more and more customers are becoming concerned about preparing for an emergency such as a natural disaster, the adoption of these generators is increasing.

Therefore, the majority of consumers are buying generators that can power three different types of fuel to allow an end consumer to have emergency fuels that meet his or her needs in cases where one or more type of fuel is not available.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Stringent emission regulations are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Generator manufacturers must apply strict Tier 4 legislation when operating in the US and Stage III and IV standards when operating in Europe .

. Additionally, generator manufacturers are currently fighting to keep their generator prices affordable while integrating regenerative and catalytic reduction filters that comply with strict regulations.

However, these regulations increase overall production costs, forcing manufacturers to increase the selling price of these diesel generators.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The generator market share growth in the healthcare sector by the stationary segment will be significant during the forecast period. Low-power stationary generators are mainly used in small installations where the total load is not large, and the generator operating time is not long. The main advantages of these generators are that they are cheaper, do not require much space compared to high-power stationary generators, and cover most energy needs. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Generator Market Scope in the Healthcare Sector Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.76% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 868.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Vancheer Electromechanical Co. Ltd., HIMOINSA SL, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

