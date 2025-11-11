The Genesis Prize Foundation Names Israeli Actor and Producer Gal Gadot as 2026 Laureate

The annual $1 million award honors extraordinary individuals for their professional excellence, significant impact in their fields, and dedication to Jewish values. Among the fifteen past laureates are such luminaries as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; former mayor of NYC and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg; human rights advocate and former Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky; chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla; singer, actor, and activist Barbra Streisand; founder of Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and owner of New England Patriots Robert Kraft; and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The most recent 2025 laureate is Argentina's President Javier Milei, who was recognized for his steadfast commitment to the State of Israel during one of the most difficult years in the history of the Jewish state.

"I am humbled to receive the Genesis Prize and to stand alongside the amazing laureates who came before me," said Gal Gadot. "I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion. Israel has endured unimaginable pain. Now we must begin to heal – to rebuild hearts, families, and communities."

Following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Gadot was among the first global figures to condemn Hamas' barbaric attacks and defend Israel. Using her international platform, she called for the release of hostages while also expressing sympathy for the plight of civilians in Gaza affected by the war. Gadot organized private screenings of raw October 7 attack footage for Hollywood leaders – a bold act of conscience when few in the entertainment industry, Jewish or not, dared to speak out in support of Israel.

"Gal Gadot's moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel have inspired millions," said Stan Polovets, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. "The award recognizes her bravery and moral courage – her steadfast defense of Israel at great personal and professional risk, her advocacy for the hostages, her compassion for victims of terror, and her empathy for all innocent victims of this terrible war unleashed by Hamas. Her decision to turn the Genesis Prize honor into a mission of healing embodies the very purpose of the Prize – to celebrate achievement and channel it for good."

With her films grossing more than $6 billion worldwide, Gal Gadot has become a global symbol of strength, integrity, and justice. Her portrayal of Wonder Woman made her one of the world's most recognizable actresses and a cultural ambassador for Israel, admired for her authenticity, grace, and pride in her Jewish identity. In 2018, Gadot was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people. She is widely celebrated in Israel as a national icon and ambassador.

About The Genesis Prize

The Genesis Prize is a global award that celebrates Jewish contribution to humanity. All laureates donate the $1 million prize award to various philanthropic initiatives, including:

support of social entrepreneurship based on Jewish values,





inclusiveness of intermarried families in Jewish life,





improving the lives of individuals with special needs,





helping to alleviate the global refugee crisis,





advancing women's equality,





combatting antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel,





assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,





supporting nonprofits fighting for racial and economic justice,





preserving the memory of Jewish communities destroyed by Nazi occupation of Greece,





assistance to NGOs working to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine,





rehabilitation and counseling for hostages rescued or released from Hamas captivity,





building alliances between Latin America and Israel.

SOURCE The Genesis Prize Foundation