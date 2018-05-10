The Gentle Barn Coming to Nashville in Honor of Dudley's Legacy

"Dudley is an absolute hero to so many people," says Ellie Laks, Founder of The Gentle Barn. "We are excited to open a Gentle Barn in the Nashville area in honor of Dudley's story and want to inspire the community to support us."

"Ellie and I are very grateful to honor Dudley's legacy with the Gentle Barn Nashville," says Jay Weiner, Co-Founder of The Gentle Barn. "We have outgrown our temporary location in Knoxville and our lease is up. The new property is much larger and will allow us to rescue more animals and serve more children."

The Gentle Barn Nashville will be Dudley's legacy and the miraculous work done there will honor his memory. To support The Gentle Barn in its campaign to purchase the Nashville property and prepare it to welcome Dudley's family, go to gofundme.com/gbnashville

ABOUT THE GENTLE BARN | www.gentlebarn.org

The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for severely abused animals and children. The Gentle Barn offers their unique philosophy of rehabilitating animals and connecting their stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of inner city, at-risk and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma. By interacting with The Gentle Barn's approximate one hundred and fifty animals and taking a hands-on role in their welfare, those who participate in the programs at The Gentle Barn learn empathy, trust and forgiveness.

