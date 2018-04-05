The Gentle Barn Proudly Returns To Nashville Vegfest 2018

"I am honored to be participating in this year's Nashville Vegfest," says, Ellie. "The Gentle Barn has been blessed with an incredible amount of love and enthusiasm from the Nashville community. We want to offer our commitment to the movement for a gentler world and those who believe in our mission. We can't do this without you."

The Nashville VegFest is a great opportunity to learn about a healthy, plant-based, cruelty-free lifestyle. In her speech on the main stage, Ellie is going to be sharing stories of her twenty years experience running the Gentle Barn Foundation. She will be talking about the way animals communicate, empathize and have the power to change the lives they touch.

In addition to Ellie speaking on the main stage, she and Co-Founder Jay Weiner will at The Gentle Barn booth for a meet and greet and to promote Ellie's memoir My Gentle Barn.

Media Availability: Gentle Barn Founders Ellie Laks and Jay Weiner will be available for interviews by request at TGBoutreach@gmail.com

The Gentle Barn is a world-renowned, national nonprofit organization, founded in California in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for severely abused animals and children. The Gentle Barn applies a unique philosophy of rehabilitating animals and connecting their stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of inner city, at-risk and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma. By interacting with The Gentle Barn's approximate one hundred and fifty animals and taking a hands-on role in their welfare, those who participate in the programs at The Gentle Barn learn empathy, trust and forgiveness. The Gentle Barn is supported by celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Hillary Swank, Tiffani Thiessen, Sierra McCormick, Emma Fuhrmann, Beth Behrs, Denise Richards, Michael Pena, Daisy Fuentes, Richard Marx, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Channing Tatum, Steve-O, Rikki Rockett, Pamela Anderson, and Victoria Justice.

