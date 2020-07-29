The GentleWave® System Shown to Produce Virtually No Aerosols, Potentially Reducing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 during Root Canal Treatment

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, dentistry had a good track record in infection control. Practices typically use state-of-the-art safeguards to protect their patients, such as rubber dams that limit aerosol emission during treatment and personal protective equipment (PPE). Healthcare agencies such as the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), American Dental Association (ADA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have called for additional measures in light of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a result, many practices have adopted measures such as extra PPE, more frequent cleaning of treatment rooms, new air filtration and social distancing.

According to CDC, some endodontic instruments create a visible spray that can contain particle droplets of water, saliva, blood, microorganisms, and other debris. The GentleWave System releases virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use as it is a closed-loop system, which is a significant benefit to patients, clinicians, and their staff. Additionally, the procedure is generally performed in one visit2. This not only minimizes the inconvenience but also reduces patients' exposure to COVID-19. Most patients find the procedure to be comfortable and report minimal to no pain after the procedure3. Procedure instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and are single use, hence minimizing the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

"The GentleWave procedure offers the latest advancement in root canal therapy. It provides efficient cleaning and disinfection of the smallest spaces in the teeth, this allows us to deliver an optimal root canal experience for our patients," said Dr. Mark Limosani, DMD, Endodontics Practitioner in Weston, FL. "During this time while patients may be concerned about COVID-19, it also minimizes their time in our office, and therefore the potential for viral exposure."

"We designed the GentleWave System with the patient in mind. We wanted to bring patient care and outcomes to a new level by improving cleaning and disinfection of the root canal system. We are excited that this System also provides benefits in the COVID-19 environment by virtually eliminating the emission of aerosols and hence, reducing the risk of virus exposure to both patients and providers," said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo.

ABOUT THE GENTLEWAVE PROCEDURE

The GentleWave System provides novel approach to root canal treatment. By using broad-spectrum sound waves, advanced fluid dynamics and accelerated chemistry, the System helps deliver optimal cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system4. Unlike standard root canal treatments, the procedure is able to reach throughout the tooth—even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide - and leaves more of the tooth structure intact4,6. The GentleWave System produces virtually no aerosols as it is closed-loop and the procedure is performed with a single-use, sterilized instrument, which eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. For most patients, the procedure can be performed in a single visit, which reduces the risk of exposure to virus and improves convenience, with minimal to no pain post-procedure.

For more information about the GentleWave Procedure, please visit www.GentleWave.com

ABOUT SONENDO

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment5,6,7. Sonendo is the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com . For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com

REFERENCES

1Data on file at Sonendo; internal testing report# TR20-002 2Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2018; 44(3):510-517 3 Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2016; 41(7):1040-10484 4Vandrangi P et al. (2015) Oral Health 72-86 2 5Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 6Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 7Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Sonendo Investor Relations

+1-949-667-7197

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonendo

Related Links

http://www.sonendo.com

