The geocells market is projected to reach USD 588.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2022. One of the most significant factors driving the growth of the geocells market is the increased demand for geocells in infrastructural activities. However, quality control is one of the major issues in developing economies, which include standards for testing facilities and technology and the awareness about the product is not widespread in developing economies, and the construction standards do not incorporate geocells as a basic construction material. Furthermore, lack of autonomous and competent regulatory authorities in line with international authorities and fabric associations restricts the growth of the market in these countries.



The HPDE segment is the largest raw material segment of the geocells market.



Among raw materials, the HDPE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the geocells market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. Owing to its excellent properties, such as chemical resistance, ultraviolet protection, high durability, and inherent flexibility, HDPE geocells are commonly used in applications such as slope & channel protection, ground stabilization, and shoreline protection.



The rising demand for geocells in the Asia Pacific region is a major factor driving the geocells market.



The geocells market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.China and India are key markets for geocells in the Asia Pacific region.



The increased demand for geocells for infrastructural activities is projected to drive the geocells market in the region.



Break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Others – 31%

• By Designation: C level – 23%, Director level – 31%, and Others – 46%

• By Region: North America – 8%, Asia Pacific – 54%, Europe – 15%, Middle East, Africa, and South America – 23%



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Strata Systems (US), PRS Geo-Technologies (UK), Presto Geosystems (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherlands), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (UK), and BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China).



Research Coverage

The geocells market has been segmented on the basis of raw material, design type, application, and region.This report covers the geocells market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2022.



The report includes the market segmentation based on raw material (high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, others), application (load support, channel & slope protection, retention of walls, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Africa, and South America).Key countries considered for market analysis in these regions include China, India, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Italy, the UK, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.



The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the geocells market.



