The Geonexus Integration Platform is Certified by SAP® for Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANNA® Cloud

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geonexus Technologies, L.L.C (Geonexus®) announced today that its flagship product, the Geonexus Integration Platform V3.2 (GIP), is officially certified by SAP® for integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. Available on SAP Store, GIP integrates and synchronizes data between Esri ArcGIS and SAP ensuring accurate and reliable data throughout the enterprise.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that GIP 3.2 meets the stringent technical compliance standards required for Integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The certified features of GIP include seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud via SAP-released APIs, the ability to read and update equipment and functional location data, and full compatibility with SAP's RISE with SAP solution framework.

"Our mission is to empower organizations with reliable, seamless integration solutions that unify geospatial and enterprise systems," said Skip Heise, Founder and CEO at Geonexus. "Achieving SAP certification reinforces our commitment to providing customers with a solution that integrates smoothly with SAP's ecosystem, enhances business processes, and aligns with SAP's forward-looking innovation strategy."

The certification process was conducted using SAP S/4HANA Cloud and validated with SAP-released APIs, ensuring optimal performance and strict compliance with SAP standards. GIP 3.2 is now listed in the SAP Certified Solutions Directory, cementing its reputation as a trusted and certified solution for SAP users worldwide.

About Geonexus

Geonexus helps asset-intensive organizations like Utilities, Transportation, and Government, save time and money with out-of-the-box, low-code/no-code tools that seamlessly connect GIS data to enterprise systems. The Geonexus Integration Platform eliminates custom development, ensuring data reliability while simplifying and scaling integrations. By enhancing operational efficiency and providing a consistent, transparent data view, Geonexus empowers organizations to make informed, effective business decisions.

For more information, please visit our website www.geo-nexus.com

