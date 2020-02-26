The George Washington University and Trilogy Education Launch FinTech Boot Camp in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The George Washington University (GW) announced the launch of an intensive fintech training program in partnership with Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand and leading workforce accelerator. The GW FinTech Boot Camp is designed to meet the financial sector's growing demand for a digitally skilled workforce.

The 24-week, part-time program will meet in Arlington two evenings during the week (6:30 to 9:30 PM) and on Saturdays (10:00 AM to 2:00 PM). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.cps.gwu.edu/fintech .

"The finance industry is experiencing rapid digital transformation, driving DC's finance professionals to learn new technology and data skills to remain relevant," said Christopher J. Deering, Interim Dean of the GW College of Professional Studies. "In partnership with Trilogy Education, we are adding fintech to a range of boot camps GW now offers to empower working adults with the latest tech skills local employers across industries are hiring for, including Python, blockchain, and machine learning."

Washington D.C. is considered the #3 market in the U.S. for its attractiveness to tech workers and employers, according to a 2019 CBRE report . However, competition for skilled talent in the District remains fierce with financial services giants like Booz Allen Hamilton, Capital One, and Deloitte among the top 10 employers in the area competing for tech talent in the last 12 months, according to Burning Glass Labor Insights. That competition will only heighten as Amazon prepares to begin construction this year of its new headquarters in the D.C. area.

The GW FinTech Boot Camp is the latest in a series of professional tech boot camps that the university offers in partnership with Trilogy Education. Over 700 people have graduated from GW's boot camps in coding, data analytics, cybersecurity, and UX/UI. Many of them have gone on to find employment in the city's tech and financial services sectors at companies like Deloitte, Capital One, and Amazon.

"We see this fintech boot camp attracting a wide range of professionals who want hands-on experience working with the latest technologies that are transforming the future of business," added Dean Deering. "This program is both for finance professionals who need to update their skills as well as tech workers who see fintech as an innovative and lucrative field to pursue."

Students in the GW FinTech Boot Camp will develop a portfolio through applied experience with a wide range of technology tools relevant to financial services, including:

Analyzing historical credit card transactions to identify possible fraudulent transactions using SQL.

Creating predictive models for stock prices with time series analysis using Python.

Building a decentralized identity system using blockchain technologies.

Applying machine learning algorithms to analyze sentiment scores for cryptocurrency news.

Using TensorFlow to build deep learning neural networks to predict financial outcomes.

Developing an AI-driven robo-advisor capable of providing financial services with minimal human intervention.

In addition to technical classroom instruction from industry professionals, learners will receive career-planning services including access to trained coaches, recruiting assistance, portfolio reviews, webinars, and employer events. Boot camp students will gain skills that prepare them for a wide range of fintech-related roles and receive a Certificate of Completion in Financial Technology from The George Washington University.

GW is among the first universities globally to launch boot camps aimed directly at preparing professionals for the rise of fintech. Other Trilogy Education partners to recently launch fintech boot camps are Columbia Engineering, Northwestern University, Rice University, UNC Charlotte, and The University of Toronto.

To learn more about the GW FinTech Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.cps.gwu.edu/fintech .

About The George Washington University College of Professional Studies

At the GW College of Professional Studies (CPS), we believe that empowering working professionals is an important driver for prosperity in the global economy. We offer diverse academic programs in a flexible, innovative learning environment that takes full advantage of the university's deep relationships in the Washington, D.C. area. We arm our graduates with a professional agility that is critical to success and leadership in today's career landscape and crucial for making a difference in the world.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

