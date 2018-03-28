The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion

WHAT:

In the United States, the FDIC estimates that 24.5 million households are underbanked and lack access to basic financial services and, globally, over two billion adults do not have basic transaction accounts. Formally announced in 2015, the Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership seminar series was created to bring financial services industry thought leaders together to address this issue and examine the barriers to financial inclusion. Georgetown and Santander's five-year social economy initiative looks to identify effective strategies and technologies that can create inclusive financial growth by delivering financial services in a responsible and sustainable way to underbanked consumers and businesses around the world.