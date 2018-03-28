The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion

THOUGHT LEADERS CONVENE TO PROMOTE RESPONSIBLE AND SUSTAINABLE ACCESS TO FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN THE U.S. AND DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2018, Georgetown University, in partnership with Banco Santander, the Eurozone's largest bank, will bring together 150 opinion leaders, policy experts and government officials, as part of its Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership, to address the global challenges associated with bringing underserved populations into the financial system.

This year's seminar titled, "Responsible Growth: A Shared Future," will feature four distinguished panelists, who will discuss the challenges for the unbanked and underbanked, both in developing countries and the U.S., and how technology, policy and people can work together to promote financial inclusion. The seminar will close with a keynote address from Santander Group Executive Chairman, Ana Botín.

Who:           

Host:

Norberto Grzywacz, Dean of the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Georgetown University



Keynote Speaker:


Ana Botín, Executive Chairman, Santander Group



Panelists:


Ajay Banga, President and CEO, Mastercard

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, Senior Director for the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice, World Bank Group

Michael Schlein, President and CEO, Accion

Jennifer Tescher, President and CEO, Center for Financial Services Innovation



Moderator:


Drew Propson, Project Lead, Financial Inclusion, The World Economic Forum


WHAT:    

In the United States, the FDIC estimates that 24.5 million households are underbanked and lack access to basic financial services and, globally, over two billion adults do not have basic transaction accounts. Formally announced in 2015, the Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership seminar series was created to bring financial services industry thought leaders together to address this issue and examine the barriers to financial inclusion. Georgetown and Santander's five-year social economy initiative looks to identify effective strategies and technologies that can create inclusive financial growth by delivering financial services in a responsible and sustainable way to underbanked consumers and businesses around the world.



When:        

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDT (Doors open at 1:30 PM)


Where:       

Georgetown University Hotel and Conference Center


3800 Reservoir Road N.W.


Washington, D.C. 20057


RSVP:    

To register for the event, please visit: http://bit.ly/socialeconomyGU

Please register by April 3rd at 5:00 p.m.

