The Georgia Hemp Company Opens Its Second Location (Decatur) - Grand Opening This Weekend

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14, The Georgia Hemp Company invites you to celebrate its newest Decatur store grand opening at 1524 Church Street Decatur Georgia. The local CBD retailer will offer free samples, twenty-five percent off products, live demonstrations, and offer educational resources for its Hemp, CBD and new Delta 8 products. The event will take place from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday , 10 a.m - 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 1- 6 p.m. at 1524 B Church Street in Decatur.

Not forgetting about Valentine's Day weekend, The Georgia Hemp Company will have heart shaped CBD gummies, CBD red velvet cake slices and CBD brownies. Dj's will be spinning all weekend long to celebrate the occasion. There will be a merch pop-up shop on Friday selling Atlantabis Mehka King with Cash Color Cannabis. To get the grand opening week started, Joe Salome will be featured on the Cash Color Cannabis podcast.

Former 790 the Zone & Moe's Southwest Grill Marketing Executive Joe Salome and successful serial entrepreneur and Water conservation advocate Ryan Dills, co-founders and owners of The Georgia Hemp Company, have nearly two decades of combined experience crafting and delivering high-quality cannabis & hemp products on both a local and national scale. The first location opened in Sandy Springs in 2018. Salome and Dills knew they were ready to give more people the option to experience what CBD can do for their body.

"We knew Decatur was the perfect place for our next store due to all the growth and vibe of the city." says Salome. "We are excited to offer Georgia's finest CBD to the eastside of Atlanta and serve Dekalb County, Stone Mountain, Tucker and McDonough."

The Georgia Hemp Company's newest location is specifically catered to meet the needs of any and all customers with a wide range of products including hemp flower, oils, tablets, pain creams, beverages, delta 8 products, gummies, organic pet treats and more. Co-owner Ryan Dills says, "We want people to know that our lineup can fit every lifestyle, so come out with your friends, family and pets to celebrate with us!"

For more event details, please contact The Georgia Hemp Company directly at (678) 705-3682 or visit www.thegeorgiahempcompany.com

About The Georgia Hemp Company

The Georgia Hemp Company - a retail store based Sandy Springs GA- serves CBD and Hemp products to enthusiasts, newcomers, tourists, and those seeking the numerous plant-based benefits. The store offers a consultative and educational buying experience designed to make shopping and learning about products an enjoyable and meaningful part of using cannabinoid products. The Georgia Hemp Company is located at 290 Hilderbrand Dr Sandy Springs & 1524 Church Street Decatur Georgia.

SOURCE The Georgia Hemp Company