The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation Presents $125,000 Gift to Sheltering Arms to Support Early Childhood Education

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children in Georgia will have a more equitable start thanks to a $125,000 gift to Sheltering Arms from the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation to help provide high-quality, equitable early childhood education and family support services. This is in line with the GNG Foundation's mission to support children and education, enhancing access and equity for youth in the communities it serves.

Rick Warren (Sheltering Arms, Board Chair), Blythe Keeler Robinson (Sheltering Arms CEO and President), Serena Levy, Maurice Baker, Jesse Killings (Georgia Natural Gas Foundation)
"The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation recognizes the incredible impact that Sheltering Arms has had on our community – particularly on the students and families from our partner school, Centennial Academy, and the surrounding neighborhood," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at GNG. "Georgia children and families are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated organization like Sheltering Arms working tirelessly to provide essential after-school support and wrap-around services to those who need it most. Their commitment to empowering individuals and families is truly inspiring."

"We are grateful for this incredible gift," said Blythe Keeler Robinson, president and CEO of Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers. "For over 135 years, Sheltering Arms has brought families together to offer learning opportunities. This gift will help us continue our mission for the families in Atlanta."

The mission of Sheltering Arms is to close opportunity gaps stemming from systemic racism by transforming the lives of children and their families. Sheltering Arms provides high–quality early education, childcare and comprehensive family support services to up to 3,500 children and their families annually at 13 metropolitan Atlanta locations in Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. On average, children attending Sheltering Arms score in the 90th percentile for language and literacy, exceeding developmental milestones for kindergarten readiness.

About the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation

The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation is a subsidiary of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to supporting those who are transforming and improving the lives of communities throughout Georgia.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Sheltering Arms

Sheltering Arms is the longest–established and one of the largest nonprofit early childhood education organizations in Georgia, providing high–quality early education, child care, and comprehensive family support services since 1888. The agency serves up to 3,000 annually and their families at 13 metropolitan Atlanta locations in Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties and consistently meets accreditation standards by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. On average, children attending Sheltering Arms score in the 90th percentile for language and literacy, exceeding developmental milestones for kindergarten readiness. Visit shelteringarmsforkids.com for more information.

