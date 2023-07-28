The Geospatial Analytics Market to grow by USD 102.97 billion between 2022 to 2027|Alphabet Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are major Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the geospatial data analytics market is estimated to grow by USD 102.97 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.72% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in the healthcare and insurance sectors is a key factor driving market growth. Geodata infrastructure is used to improve patient care and personal health in medical informatics. The major applications are tracking water quality in major cities, studying individual locations and chemical exposure, and visualizing heart disease and stroke risk. The global demand for geospatial analysis solutions is also driven by the increasing application of geospatial analysis in mapping infected areas (of the human body) and the growing popularity of medical tourism. Hence, the increasing adoption is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geospatial Data Analytics Market 2023-2027

Geospatial Analytics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Geospatial Analytics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, TomTom NV, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers geospatial data analytics through Google Earth Engine.

Alteryx Inc. - The company offers geospatial data analytics with geocoding, heat maps, and street maps.

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers geospatial data analytics software namely Autodesk Geospatial software.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Geospatial Analytics Market 2023-2027– Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The emergence of smart cities is a major trend in market growth. The term smart city refers to the integration of various digital technologies that improve communication between devices by increasing device performance, reducing costs, and contributing to efficient use of resources. GIS is increasingly being used to build smart cities. Furthermore, a few of the many steps required to implement a smart city project are designing digital city models, data acquisition using sensor layers, data analysis, interactive data presentation, and system control. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Data privacy and security concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth. This is due to the devices that are connected to the internet and rely on the use of both private and public networks. Increased connectivity and data sharing are increasing data breaches and cybersecurity issues. An organization's system network contains many devices, which can sometimes lead to interoperability issues. Therefore, in industrial environments, the risk of cyberattacks on data collected from sensors and devices is high. Such information is accessible online and must pass through multiple layers of authentication. Hence, the increasing security concerns are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Geospatial Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented as below:

Technology

GPS



GIS



Remote Sensing



Others

End-user

BFSI



Government and Utilities



Telecom



Manufacturing and Automotive



Retail and Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. GPS allows for the georeferencing, positioning, navigation, and control of time and frequency, thus helping it to become the largest segment of the global geospatial data analytics market. Furthermore, this trend is also expected to continue in the coming years due to its various applications. The use of a GPS as a data input for a GIS has become common to collect field data and locate precise geospatial data. In addition, It is a satellite-based radio navigation system that is owned by the US government and run by the US Space Force. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is considered a pioneer in implementing cutting-edge technologies across various industries. The industrial sector is technologically advanced and mature throughout the region. As the industry is more developed, there are more success stories that accelerate innovation in the region. Furthermore, the major vendors in the market have a strong presence and penetration in the North American region. Hence, the increasing innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geospatial Analytics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist geospatial analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geospatial analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geospatial analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the geospatial analytics market, vendors

Geospatial Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 102.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, TomTom NV, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

