The German Platform TechBehemoths Launched Its Fundamentally New Search Filters

BERLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The German-made platform TechBehemoths, which focuses on connecting projects with IT Service providers in 140 countries, launched in October 2022 its biggest update so far - the New Filter Search.

It is a fundamental change in its use, completely redesigned and with a thorough logic behind it.

The significant increase in searches looking for new development, design and marketing partners, regardless of their location, is one of the key factors of this major update in the remote era.

Now anyone with a project who is looking for a trustworthy and reliable IT company will get extremely accurate matches with companies in their search results.

They will be able to filter based on tens of criteria, to narrow their search results from 43,000 companies (as of the time of writing) to a list of even 2-3 companies, that are really matching their needs.

"We've heard a lot of feedback from our users and clients about wanting more control over the companies they want to see in their search results. And so we've made a few fundamental updates to our filters," said Sobieski Marcel, TechBehemoths founder about the new filters.

The new filter is very advanced and yet easy to use. It's been in the works and testing in stealth mode for months. The development team did a massive amount of work behind the scenes.

Who is the new filter for?

1. For people looking for IT companies. They will benefit a lot by finding the right IT service provider within a few clicks. The search results will display the strongest companies first. This is why - their decision to work with a company will be quick and trustworthy.

2. For IT companies. Now their businesses will have a lot more chances to appear in clients' searches. Therefore more project inquiries and website visits, meaning business expansion.

The new filter has several unique functionalities in the industry, that will facilitate any search and make it complete within 4-5 min. i.e "save this search" option will let visitors save their filter preferences and receive emails whenever a new company matches their criteria.

Freddie Haap, CFO at Admiral Frameworks commented on this update "we feel visible changes happening now with the new filters – we get very accurate project inquiries from clients. Let's see how it develops further."

TechBehemoths is one of the fastest-growing platforms, created in Germany, that connects 43,000+ reputable IT companies from 140 countries with clients and projects from all over the world.

Media contact:

Marcel Sobieski

[email protected]

017636302768

SOURCE TechBehemoths