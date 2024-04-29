The Gershman Group Announces Karl H. Ruppert as New Managing Director

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gershman Group, a premier financial recruiting and consulting firm, proudly announces the hiring of Karl H. Ruppert as Managing Director. With a stellar career spanning nearly three decades, Karl has established himself as a titan in the financial services industry, having thrived at notable institutions like Morgan Stanley and UBS Financial Services, Inc.

Karl Ruppert

Karl's journey in the financial sector began at Morgan Stanley, where he served as Senior Vice President, Complex Manager for over 17 years. Under his leadership, his teams consistently outperformed their targets through his innovative strategies and adeptness at navigating complex market dynamics.

In 2010, Karl transitioned to UBS Financial Services, stepping into the role of Managing Director for the Carolinas Virginia Complex. His success there led him to his most recent position as Managing Complex Director of South Florida Private Wealth Management. Here, Karl oversaw 29 business units and more than 120 staff, guiding a prolific period of growth and sustained excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karl to The Gershman Group," said Roger Gershman, CEO of The Gershman Group. "Karl's remarkable track record of success and leadership in financial services makes him the perfect leader to help steer our company's future. His profound ability to identify and develop talent, along with his strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow."

Karl holds a B.A. in Communication, Legal Studies, Economics, and Government from American University. His comprehensive understanding of economic and legal frameworks complements his practical financial expertise, equipping him uniquely for his new role at The Gershman Group. "I am excited to embark on this new chapter with The Gershman Group," Karl Ruppert remarked. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our firm's capabilities and to continue setting new benchmarks in the financial consulting industry."

About The Gershman Group:

Founded by Wall Street legend Norman Gershman, The Gershman Group is a boutique financial services consulting firm that advises many of the nation's top financial advisors. With a focus on excellence and innovation, the firm has advised on over $200 billion in assets under management, significantly impacting the financial industry across the United States.

