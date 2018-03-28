The Get Grounded Foundation Announces Call for Spring 2018 Nonprofit Grant Applications

Since its inception three years ago, The Get Grounded Foundation has awarded approximately $80,000 to a wide range of local organizations including the Autism Society of Colorado, The Bridge Project, CASA of Jefferson & Gilpin Counties, Child Advocates – Denver CASA, The Denver Children's Advocacy Center, the Denver Indian Family Resource Center, the ECDC – African Community Center of Denver, Mount Saint Vincent, PCs for People, Playworks Education Energized, PlatteForum, the Rocky Mountain Children's Law Center, Roots Elementary, Share Our Strength's Cooking Matters Colorado, Tennyson Center for Children and Zuma's Rescue Ranch.

The grant recipients were selected for their efforts in getting a new, innovative program off the "ground floor" in the area of child abuse and neglect, youth behavioral health or childhood hunger relief.

To apply for grant funding, visit the Get Grounded Foundation website at http://www.groundfloormedia.com/foundation. The deadline for submitting grant applications is 5:00 p.m. MT on Monday, April 30, 2018. A volunteer committee made up of individuals from GroundFloor Media, CenterTable and the Colorado foundation community will review all grant applications. Recipients will be announced in mid-May.

About The Get Grounded Foundation

The Get Grounded Foundation, established in 2015, is based on two pillars of thought already firmly established at GFM and CenterTable. The first is that nonprofits, similar to many startup organizations, are entrepreneurial in their approach, yet often can't find seed funding to get a new or innovative program off the "ground floor." Second, it elevates the agencies' long giving history of focusing on causes that our team members are proud to support, including child abuse and neglect prevention, youth behavioral health and childhood hunger relief. As such, The Foundation provides one-year grants, which to date totals over $80,000. These grants are funded by GFM and CenterTable's profits, for new or expanded, innovative or entrepreneurial programs or projects within an existing, qualified nonprofit that directly supports the healthy development of at-risk youth between the ages of three and 13 in the Denver Metro area.

About GroundFloor Media & CenterTable

Founded in 2001, GroundFloor Media (GFM) is an award-winning communications firm, focused on public relations and crisis & issues management. Its sister agency, CenterTable, helps clients create direct and measurable connections with their target audiences through social media, digital advertising, website design and development, SEO, video production, creative campaigns and content development.

Headquartered in Denver, the agencies have more than 30 team members throughout the U.S., with global reach across 50 countries through membership in PROI, the industry's largest partnership of independent market-leading agencies.

GFM has been recognized five times by OUTSIDE magazine as one of the top five Best Places to Work in America. In addition, GFM was named a Certified B Corporation® in 2016 by the global nonprofit B Lab®. The certification recognizes companies meeting the highest global standards for corporate transparency, accountability and social and environmental performance.

For more information about GFM and CenterTable, visit www.groundfloormedia.com or www.MeetAtCT.com and get to know the agencies via their blog, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Elise Bishop

GroundFloor Media

ebishop@groundfloormedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-get-grounded-foundation-announces-call-for-spring-2018-nonprofit-grant-applications-300621418.html

SOURCE The Get Grounded Foundation