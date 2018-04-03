The GFB: Gluten Free Bar Grabs the Spotlight at World's Largest Natural Foods Expo With "Best New Packaging Innovation" Recognition

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display the utmost in innovation, integrity and inspiration and help forward the work of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers.

"As The GFB continues to push the envelope in creating good-for-you, gluten-free foods, and we are honored to be recognized as a NEXTY Award winner," said Elliott Rader, co-founder and partner at The GFB. "We're all about innovating with ingredients you don't have to Google to understand, our new Power Breakfast is an extension of that effort to fuel our bodies with superior quality and taste with convenient, eco-friendly packaging."

The GFB was one just 22 winners selected by a national panel of natural products industry experts from nearly 1,000 entries. Winners were announced and presented with their awards earlier this month at Natural Products Expo West.

"These products represent the future of the natural products industry where sustainability and transparency are the norm," says Jessie Shafer, content director at New Hope Network and one of the NEXTY judges. "Our industry can have a huge influence on how big manufacturers and mainstream buyers think about consumer packaged goods. The winners of our NEXTY awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

The GFB specializes in good-for-you, gluten-free foods that are all non-GMO Project® Certified, Certified Vegan, soy-free, dairy-free and, of course, Certified Gluten-Free – including their lines of GFB Bites and Bars. Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, The GFB is a Certified B Corporation dedicated to a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits.

The GFB Power Breakfast is currently available in natural health food stores nationwide in five delicious varieties; including Coconut Cashew, Fruits, Nuts, and Seeds, PB+J, Apple Cinnamon, and Maple Raisin. Each 2.0-ounce package contains one serving and has a suggested retail price of $2.49 per.

The GFB: Gluten Free Bar

Established in 2010, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based GFB: Gluten Free Bar is a leading good-for-you gluten-free food brand in the United States and Europe. The company offers health conscious consumers delicious snack varieties that are non-GMO, Certified Vegan, soy-free, dairy-free and Certified Gluten-Free. The Certified B Corporation is known for its sustainable, earth-friendly manner of production. For more information about GFB, please visit www.theglutenfreebar.com.

