The GG Boutique Inn is Walla Walla Wine Country's ChiChi-est Place to Stay

Instagram Worthy GG Inn Destined to Become Destination for Girls Getaway, Romantic Weekends, Weddings, and Special Events

WALLA WALLA, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elaborately ornamented GG is as showy, chic, and fashionable as a European club. And with only five rooms and one cabana, The GG's uncompromising accommodations may become the most sought after lodging in Walla Walla.

Purchased in December 2021, the Historic 1909 Green Gables Inn was revived and relaunched in April 2022 as The "GG" a one-of-a kind stylish expression of charismatic new owners— twin sisters Connie Blumenthal and Karrie Blumenthal Dutton.

Lobby at The GG

"The GG is for the discerning traveler who seeks the unique and distinctive." said co-owner Connie Blumenthal. "And popular for groups and weddings because who book the entire property."

Dazzling and lavish— the curated décor includes the largest privately held Louie Vuitton trunk collection, Northwest art and period antiques that give a new era personality to the landmark property.

"We both love to entertain, host, and collect beautiful items. The GG brings all those passions together for our guests to enjoy." said Karrie Blumenthal Dutton.

Guests are greeted with bubbles upon arrival and wake to a European-style continental breakfast. Standard room rates range from $350.00 to $500.00 a night with a two-night minimum and can be reserved Wednesday-Saturday with a leisurely Sunday check out. Customized activities are offered to enhance guests experience like historical walking tours and group cooking classes from Blumenthal's husband and well-known Chef Mauro Golmarvi of Assaggio Ristorante.

The Guestrooms

The five unique refurbished ensuite guest rooms have luxury linens, premium bath products, internet, cable, and mini refrigerators.

LV Suite Glamorous and spacious. Spa-inspired walk-in shower and marble spa bath. Large sitting area with fireplace opens to a wrap-around private patio.

Champagne Suite Opulent. Spa-inspired walk-in shower and marble spa bath. French doors open to wraparound private balcony with full-day sun and breathtaking sunsets.

The Green Room named after the Green Gable founding family— The Greens,

Le Jardin Once the maid's quarters, now refined and secluded.

Lalique Corner windows bring in lovely sunlight and beautiful views of the west garden.

The Cabana

Designed after the Beverly Hills Hotel with pink and cream striped walls and signature banana leaf wallpaper. The Cabana has four double beds, one and a half baths and a kitchenette with fridge stocked to guests' preferences. This private space is ideal for bachelorette parties, reunions. Reserve a two-night minimum stay Wednesday-Saturday or available by the week. Sleeps four-eight people.

History of Green Gable Estate

Built in 1909 by Clarinda Green and Rowland Smith on homestead land owned by Clarinda's parents William & Mary Green. The home remained a private residence until it was sold to the Upper Columbia Medical Missionary and Benevolent Association. For the following thirty years the residence served as a home to nurses working at the Walla Walla General Hospital. In 1990 Jim and Margaret Buchan purchased and meticulously refurbished the estate and converted it to the Green Gables Inn.

Owners and Inn Keepers

Connie Blumenthal and Karrie Blumenthal Dutton are twin sisters raised in the Northwest. The GG is their symbiotic passion project that combines their life interests and allows them to offer to their guests an experience they'd cherish themselves. Karrie's love affair with Louie Vuitton can be found in her collection of LV trunks found throughout the inn and Connie's eye for design, beauty and business can be found in the art nouveau-inspired interior design as well as in the careful service each guest can expect.

The GG



922 Bonsella Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

WEBSITE

RESERVATIONS

Media Contact:

Karrie Dutton

425-647-8245

[email protected]

