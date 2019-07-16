The GHT Companies Has Been Certified as an Organic Production Facility

VISTA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their growing reputation as a leading producer of top-quality nutritional products and ingredients, The GHT Companies now produce organic vitamins and supplements, as well as source individual ingredients.

Becoming an organic-certified facility is another step taken by The GHT Companies to elevate their services to the next level, providing their customers worldwide with every possible option for their respective products.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware not only of the quality of their food and nutritional supplements, but also of how those materials are produced and manufactured," explains The GHT Companies CEO Jim Rex. "Our worldwide network of Branded Product customers is looking to meet that demand. We are excited to help them achieve their goals."

In order to achieve the status of an Organic certified facility, the company was required to pass rigorous criteria specified by SCS Global Services, a trusted leader in third-party environmental, sustainability and food quality certification, auditing, testing, and standards development.

In partnership with the USDA's National Organic Program, SCS Global Services works in conjunction with their clients to provide manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and consumers nutritional products which provide the highest levels of environmental, ethical and quality accountability.

Certified Organic is just one of the many accreditations The GHT Companies' facility maintains. They also maintain accreditation as a FDA Registered Facility, and are NSF cGMP Certified and NSF Sports Certified, certified Gluten Free, and are a GOED Omega-3 member. They have even met the demanding standards and requirements of Health Canada, resulting in being Licensed by that authority.

"Maintaining a clean, leading-edge environment is one of our top priorities," Rex recounts. "Which is why our reputation in this industry is above reproach."

About The GHT Companies

The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.

There are five companies all under The GHT Companies umbrella in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.

Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.

