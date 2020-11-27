The Gift Insider Shares Gift Ideas With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Roberts of TheGiftInsider.com has some advice for gifts that family and friends will love!

GIFTING EXPERIENCES

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Omaha Steaks is dedicated to delivering experiences that bring people together, and this year is no exception. Whether gathering in-person or celebrating virtually, Omaha Steaks offers the perfect options to make gift-giving easy and hassle-free. America's Original Butcher, a fifth-generation, family-owned American tradition that's been focused on providing the finest in premium, grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for over 100 years. They offer full meal packages and gifts that are delicious, easy to prepare and delivered right to the doorstep. Their Tasteful Gift Package features their new Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins. Ordering is easy -- OmahaSteaks.com or visit one of their 50+ retail stores across the country.

TECH GIFT

For more than 50 years, Audio-Technica has been dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products, including ATH-CK3TW truly wireless, in-ear headphones. With an ultra-compact design, they're ready to go whenever and wherever, empowering "explore and connect." The really cool thing about these headphones is that they automatically power on and off when they're taken in and out of the charging case. Also, they can detect when they are taken out of the ears and automatically pause the audio. When they are put back in the ears they start playing again; never miss a beat! Visit www.audio-technica.com.

IMPROVING HOME

Take advantage of ecobee Haven Home Security. Forget about false alarms and experience a truly smart home monitoring system designed to keep people connected when it counts. It is smart enough to know who's at home and who's away. No worrying about anyone accidentally setting off the alarm or forgetting to turn it on as they head out the door; ecobee takes care of that by sending phone notifications. Great for checking in on home or kids, with the ecobee SmartCamera, see what's happening live. In celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ecobee is offering a ton of deals. From November 19 to December 1, ecobee Haven Home Security is on sale for $199. It includes a SmartCamera + 2x SmartSensors for doors and windows + 2x SmartSensors for indoor motion detection, and with $80 off, it's a deal. Visit, www.ecobee.com.

UNIQUE GIFTS IDEAS

Facebook's BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide is perfect for people on anyone's gift list. For skincare gifts, one suggestion is the Turmeric Botanical Bar, available at Redoux NYC. It's good for all skin types and contains vegan and all-natural ingredients. Shopping for someone that loves scents of apples, sandalwood and amber? Give them the Love Jones Candle, available at Maryland-based Freres Branchiaux. There are also these gorgeous St. Margaret Tassel Earrings from The Tiny Tassel in South Carolina. What's great is that all of these shops are black-owned small businesses that are a part of Facebook's BuyBlack Friday campaign to bring awareness and support to black-owned businesses. Visit, about.fb.com/giftguide.

