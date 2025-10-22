The Gift of Better Sleep: Mattress Firm Unwraps Its Black Friday Sale

Unbeatable savings offer shoppers premium deals on top sleep brands

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of savings is back, and Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is making spirits bright with its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. Whether shoppers are preparing guest rooms for hosting, gifting better rest or upgrading their own sleep system, this event offers the ultimate opportunity to give (and get) the gift of great sleep.

This year's Black Friday event extends well beyond a single day, running from October 22 through December 9, and promises unmatched value on a wide selection of sleep solutions. For anyone experiencing sleep disruptions from a sagging mattress, sleeping hot, aches and pains, snoring, disruptions from a restless partner or even the overwhelm of choosing the right bed, Mattress Firm is here to make saving, shopping and sleeping easy. With premium comfort upgrades and can't-miss offers across customer favorites including Tempur-Pedic®, shoppers will find something for every budget and every type of sleeper.

There's never been a better time to invest in better sleep. Here are the seasonal savings1 ready to be unwrapped:

In-Store and Online :

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin and save up to $700 on select mattresses 2 from top brands like Sealy, Sleepy's and Beautyrest

from top brands like Sealy, Sleepy's and Beautyrest Get a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchase 3

Save up to 72% off with queen mattresses starting at $189.99 4 (10/25 – 10/27)

(10/25 – 10/27) Bundle & Save up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector 5

Get up to a $300 Instant Gift on our premium brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy Posturepedic6

Special Offers :

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders Extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more 7



Making Mattress Shopping Easy :

Mattress Firm is committed to making better sleep accessible, affordable and stress-free. During Black Friday and beyond, shoppers can take advantage of several payment solutions designed to fit every budget:

0% interest for 36-72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card 8

Get 3% back with up to 24 months special financing 9 on top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Posturepedic and more

on top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Posturepedic and more Buy now and pay over time with Affirm. Enjoy simple and flexible payment options

A no credit needed, lease-to-own program through Progressive option to ensure shoppers get the sleep upgrade they need instantly

On-demand, 2-hour delivery for mattresses and bedding accessories available nationwide through DoorDash

Assistance using HSA or FSA funds toward eligible Mattress Firm sleep products

To find the right fit, shoppers can turn to Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® in-store or get personalized recommendations with the MattressMatcher® tool at MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit www.mattressfirm.com/sale .

Disclaimers:

1 Limitations

Offers valid 10/22/25 – 12/9/25. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2 King for Queen, Queen for Twin – Save up to $700

Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Offer not valid on previous purchases, clearance and outlet products, Purple®, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, select Sealy Posturepedic®, Beautyrest Black®, or Nectar.

3 Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases. Adjustable Base value is based on a comparable item sold by a nationwide online seller. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer.

4 72 Hour Sale

Sale valid 10/25/25 – 10/27/25. Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last.

5 Bundle & Save on Accessories

Save $50 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Basics. Save $100 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Signature. Save $150 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Deluxe. Size availability varies by collection. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns.

6 Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Posturepedic® Instant Gift

Receive a $300 Instant Gift with the purchase of a Tempur-Pedic® or Stearns & Foster® mattresses in-store or online. Receive a $200 Instant Gift with the purchase of select Sealy Posturepedic® mattress in-store or online. Instant gift credit can be applied toward a range of sleep system products and must be added to the same transaction as the qualifying mattress purchase. Value cannot be carried over; any value not used at time of transaction will be surrendered. Offer not valid on the Stearns & Foster® Studio Collection, TEMPUR-Adapt® 1.0 mattresses, previous purchases, floor models, clearance, final markdowns or outlet products. Other exclusions may apply. Value of instant gift used (up to $300) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer valid while supplies last. To redeem online, call (877) 384-2903 or use chat on mattressfirm.com.

7 Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple® with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar and adjustable bases. Cannot be used in combination with any other coupon offer nor Free Adjustable Base offer. Valid ID or verification (e.g., .edu email, professional badge, military ID) must be presented at the time of purchase to qualify for discount.

8 0% interest for 36 – 72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card

††For 60 and 72 months in-store purchases taxes and delivery fees must be paid upfront and cannot be charged to your Mattress Firm credit card; upfront payment of taxes and delivery fees will not reduce monthly payment or amount financed. Qualifying purchase amount, less any applicable downpayment must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar and may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Any estimated required monthly payments shown which may exclude taxes and delivery in connection with this promotional offer should allow you to pay off the amount financed within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Select promotions may display in online checkout.

9 Get 3% Back^ with up to 24 Months Special Financing on purchases of $1,999+ at select Mattress Firm stores

^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER: Offer available 7/30/25-1/27/26 at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, online via chat or by phone. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail or email after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 2/27/26. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address or email address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received within this timeframe, call 1 (866) 415-6540 or visit mattressfirmpromotions.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 5/12/26 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail. The Visa Prepaid card cannot be used to make payments on the Mattress Firm Credit Card.

Use your Visa Prepaid Card wherever Visa debit cards are accepted in the U.S. The card may not be used at any merchant, including internet and mail or telephone order merchants, outside of the U.S. Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This is not a gift card or gift certificate. You have received this card as a gratuity without the payment of any monetary value or consideration. The funds associated to your Prepaid Card expire 6 months from date of issue and is stated on the card front. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Bancorp product or service, nor does Bancorp endorse this offer.

†No Interest If Paid In Full Within 6, 12 or 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 6, 12 or 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,200+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Sleepy's®, Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Serta®, Simmons®, Tuft & Needle® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network , an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc . (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com .

SOURCE Mattress Firm