The Gig Is Up…But Only In Some States

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't heard about the gig economy, you've been living in a cave. Believe it or not, the gig economy - also known as "non-traditional employment" - will be the primary income source for 43 percent of the American workforce by next year.

Like real estate, the economy is all about location, location, location. Not all states offer a potential robust income for gig economy workers. The best locations offer a mix of sizable market opportunity, strong income potential, and supportive legal and tax structures.

Best and Worst States for Gig Economy Jobs

With this in mind, the editors at FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication studied a variety of factors to determine which states offer the most opportunities for gig economy workers – and which states you should avoid.

THIS is the complete report.

The Best and Worst States for Gig Economy Workers in 2019

The Best

#1 Hawaii

#2 Virginia

#3 Colorado

#4 Washington

#5 Texas

The Worst

#46 Arkansas

#47 Mississippi

#48 Idaho

#49 Montana

#50 West Virginia

Fit Small Business editors used this following weighted metrics to compile the ranking:

Legal impediments to gig economy work – 20 percent

20 percent Market size – 20 percent

– 20 percent Gig economy workers' median income – 20 percent

– 20 percent Tourism potential – 20 percent

– 20 percent Income tax – 10 percent

– 10 percent Out-of-pocket cost of health insurance – 10 percent

"More and more people are relying on gig economy jobs for their income," says Eric Noe, Editor-in-Chief, Fit Small Business. "It's nice to know that if I ever decide to chuck it all and move to Hawaii, that I'll be able to support myself."

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 2.5 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

For more information on this list and this topic, please contact Sarah Johnson, 216958@email4pr.com, 917-864-6355.

SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

Related Links

https://fitsmallbusiness.com

