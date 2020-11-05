The Gilbert Law Group® Rated Among Tier 1 Practices in 'Best Law Firms' of 2021

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," The Gilbert Law Group® was ranked by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® as a Colorado metropolitan Tier 1 firm across two practice areas! The firm is nationally recognized for providing thousands of clients with a unique approach to filing injury claims.

When they opened their doors in 1969, The Gilbert Law Group® assembled an in-house engineering department to aid their lawyers in investigating claims to determine causes and effectively prepare for trial. To date, the firm has litigated an impressive amount of cases across the nation, some of which took on some of the largest corporations in the world. The result has been the recovery of almost $1 billion for those injured by negligence.

In recognition of this dedication to justice, Attorney James L. Gilbert has been selected since 2011 to appear among the most renowned lawyers in the United States in The Best Lawyers in America©, similarly presented by Best Lawyers®. Attorney Gilbert's selection qualified The Gilbert Law Group® for "Best Law Firms" consideration.

To be ranked in "Best Law Firms," qualifying legal practices must undergo a rigorous selection process in which client satisfaction, peer regard, past achievements, and the like are reviewed and awarded points. Then, firms are ranked according to a three-tier system, with Tier 1 reserved for the highest-scoring firms. It should be noted that Best Lawyers® is the oldest peer-review legal publication and has garnered worldwide regard since its inception in 1981. In 2009, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® partnered to cultivate an annual publication that would showcase the top legal practices in the country.

In the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," The Gilbert Law Group® placed in Colorado's metropolitan Tier 1 for their work in personal injury and product liability litigation on the side of the plaintiffs. This continues their tradition of receiving high ratings from their peers and U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, as they were also awarded "Best Law Firms" rankings in the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014 editions.

"Best Law Firms" of 2021 is the latest renowned publication to honor The Gilbert Law Group®: They have previously received recognition from Lawdragon, the American Association for Justice, Super Lawyers®, and Martindale-Hubbell®, among others. The firm accepts cases from coast to coast on a contingency fee basis; clients do not have to pay anything unless they win their case.

To learn more about The Gilbert Law Group®, visit them online at thegilbertlawgroup.com. For information about "Best Law Firms," visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

