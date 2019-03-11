NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

AR plays a vital role in visualizing location data and extracting digital information using smartphones. The integration of an AR application with GIS helps in visualizing data of roads and footpaths associated with the vast network of water, electricity, and gas lines. The AR systems integrated with GIS can provide accuracy and stability by converting the traditional GIS data into AR displays based on physical views. AR uses an interface to visualize and can be easily installed on mobile platforms for delivering GIS data. Our analysts have predicted that the GIS market in the utility industry will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased adoption of GIS solutions in utility industry

The adoption of GIS in the utility industry is increasing, as it allows the industry to access the geospatial data and applications. GIS provides a better understanding and enables efficient utility operations. The GIS solution enables the utility industry to create maps, organize and integrate location data of all points, visualize the scenarios, and extract and analyze actionable insights.

Threat from open-source GIS software

The high cost of GIS software has led to an increased demand for open-source GIS software in the market, especially in emerging countries. These countries consist of many SMEs, which require GIS services. The SMEs do not have enough capital to invest in GIS technology, hence, they prefer open-source GIS software.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



