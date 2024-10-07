The GIST and The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Team Up To Create Fan-First Content and Further Amplify Women's Sports

The GIST and PWHL continue efforts towards expanding the reach of women's sports and female fandom across the United States and Canada

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GIST , a revolutionary and inclusive sports media brand dedicated to leveling the playing field by providing equitable, in-depth, and digestible coverage to both women's and men's sports, and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) , a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams featuring the best women's hockey players in the world, have announced an official alliance in the spirit of sport. The GIST is joining forces with the PWHL to pair its fan-first content with the league's access and momentum to continue growing fandom.

In tandem with the alliance, the two organizations will work together to provide brands with a 360 co-package partnership. Together, The GIST and PWHL will provide brand partners the opportunity to keep fans up-to-date throughout the season with multi-platform coverage that authentically aligns with women's hockey and the online conversation surrounding the league.

With a loyal community of over 1 million female sports fans, The GIST has solidified itself as an expert in the female-centric sports media and marketing landscape. Their genuine understanding of the market and target audience's habits and interests has allowed brand partners to tap into a valuable community of women's sports fans. 50% of GISTers rank the PWHL in their top 3 favorite sports, and their inclusive coverage of The PWHL's inaugural season saw organic social engagement rates upwards of 12% on TikTok.

Through this alliance, The GIST will drive national awareness and reach of the PWHL sponsors through multi-platform touchpoints that authentically place them where female hockey fans consume coverage and conversation. 91% of GISTers say they are interested in brands that The GIST shares.

"The GIST is excited to align with the PWHL and further the amplification of the league and its players, continuing our mission of providing quality coverage of women's sports. A collaboration with the league is the perfect fit as we both strive to reshape the narrative surrounding sports," says Jacie deHoop, Co-Founder of The GIST. "We look forward to working further on co-package deals to deliver brands with authentic coverage."

Since the PWHL's inaugural season launched in January, the league has helped drive momentum across the business of women's sports, which has been reflected in attendance, viewership, social media engagement, and significant partnerships. Just four months into play, the PWHL broke the global record for attendance at a women's hockey game and attracted viewers from across 88 countries. Within the co-package partnership, the PWHL will drive national awareness of sponsors through season-long touchpoints that place them in areas where women's hockey fans engage, championing equality, empowerment, and the growing viewership of women's hockey. The PWHL will offer sponsors premium in-arena assets, group licensing with NIL marketing materials, broadcast integration, hospitality and VIP experience packages.

"Partnering with The GIST is an exciting step forward in expanding the PWHL's reach and connection with our engaged and passionate audience," said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. "This collaboration enables us to foster deeper relationships between fans and our brand partners, offering more impactful touchpoints. Together with The Gist, we're driving greater visibility and investment in the PWHL, creating new opportunities that reflect the growing momentum and progress in women's sports."

To announce the alliance, Ambassador of the United States of America David L. Cohen hosted a celebration of Women In Sports, honoring The GIST and the PWHL for their work towards expanding the reach of women's sports and female fandom across the United States and Canada.

For more information on opportunities or to partner, please visit The GIST and The PWHL .

About The GIST:

Founded in 2017, The GIST is a women-led, inclusive sports media brand that's leveling the playing field in sports. By providing engaging and accessible content through delivering top headlines in witty newsletters, and keeping sports fans informed and entertained via podcast and social media, The GIST is reshaping the sports industry and reinventing the dialogue around sports by providing equitable coverage to men's and women's sports. Dedicated to addressing the subjects and perspectives that have often been ignored, The GIST is rapidly growing an inclusive and empowering community for all sports fans. For more information on how The GIST is shaking up the sports industry, visit thegistsports.com or follow The GIST on TikTok ( @thegistsports ), Instagram ( @thegistusa , @thegistca ) and X/Twitter ( @thegistusa , @thegistca ).

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial .

