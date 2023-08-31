The Glass Insulators Market to grow by USD 196.4 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass insulators market is expected to increase by USD 196.4 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.17%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings is a key factor driving market growth. Key energy consumption segments include commercial and residential buildings, especially those with refrigerators and air conditioners. Insulation materials are widely used to reduce energy loss, improving construction efficiency. Due to rising energy costs, governments emphasize the importance of adopting energy-efficient products to address rising energy prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover Electrical Components and equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Insulators Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The glass insulators market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Glass Insulators Inc - The company offers glass insulators in two basic configurations, dual pane, and triple pane.

Global Insulator Group LLC - The company offers glass insulators such as Suspension disc-type glass insulators, and HV glass suspension insulators.

Incap Ltd. - The company offers glass insulators such as Suspension Insulator DC Type, Suspension Insulator Fog Type, and Suspension Insulator Standard Type.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (suspension glass insulators and pin glass insulators), and application (HVAC, distribution and railway, and HVDC).

The suspension glass insulators segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Suspension glass insulators are insulating devices made from glass, commonly used in overhead power transmission and distribution lines. Furthermore, they are used to hang and support conductors. These insulators are designed to withstand a wide range of voltage levels, from low voltage systems to extra high voltage (EHV) systems. Their main application is in overhead power transmission and distribution lines. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth by 2027. China is the key contributor to the market in the region, In addition, it is a major producer and consumer of insulation material. Increasing infrastructure development, coupled with China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub, is driving the use of insulation products in the region. The growing number of construction companies in China could particularly propel market expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Major Trend - The green building developments influencing sales prospects is a major trend in the market.

The green building developments influencing sales prospects is a major trend in the market. Significant Challenge - The lack of a skilled workforce is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Glass Insulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 196.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ELECTRO PORCELANA GAMMA SAS, Glass Insulators Inc., Global Insulator Group LLC, Hemingray Glass Company LLC, Hubbell Inc., Incap Ltd., JSU U.M.E.K, Lviv Insulator Co., MacLean Fogg Co., MacLean Power Systems, Meister International LLC, Nanjing Electric Group Co. LTD., SEDIVER SAS, SEVES Group S.a r.l., Sichuan Yibin Global Group Co. Ltd., UAB AIZ, Verescence France, VICTOR INSULATORS INC., Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co. LTD., and Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

