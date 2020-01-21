The Glass Packaging Institute Names New Board Chairman

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) today announced the selection of Bertrand Paulet, President and CEO of Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, as the new Chairman of GPI's Board of Trustees. His term as Chairman began January 1.

"On behalf of our member companies and suppliers throughout the glass industry, I am pleased to congratulate and welcome our incoming Chairman, Mr. Paulet," said Scott DeFife, President of the Glass Packaging Institute. "Mr. Paulet brings to GPI vast experience in the packaging and container industries, and his leadership will be extremely valuable to our members as we create and implement legislation and marketing strategies that protect and enhance glass packaging in North America."

"It is an honor to be chosen as Chairman of the GPI and I look forward to working with our members to efficiently align our resources and add value to our mutual businesses," said Bertrand Paulet. "These efforts will include implementation of GPI's energetic new programs to promote the growth of glass packaging in North America, and increase the use of recycled glass in bottle and jar production. Together, we will leverage our collective capabilities to advance glass recycling and effectively position glass as a preferred packaging option for sustainability and the circular economy."

Along with Mr. Paulet's elevation to Chairman of GPI's Board of Trustees, Temeca Mitchell of Rocky Mountain Bottle Company and Nigel Dart of Gallo Glass Company both assumed Trustee roles effective January 1. Ms. Mitchell and Mr. Dart join Miguel Alvarez, President, Americas - Owens-Illinois, as Executive Committee members of the GPI Board.

About the Glass Packaging Institute

Founded in 1919 as the Glass Container Association of America, the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) is the trade association representing the North American glass container industry. On behalf of glass container manufacturers, GPI promotes glass as the optimal packaging choice, advances environmental and recycling policies, advocates industry standards, and educates packaging professionals. Follow GPI on Twitter and Facebook, and connect with us on LinkedIn for updates on all things glass.

Learn more at www.gpi.org.

SOURCE Glass Packaging Institute

