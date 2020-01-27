The Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow by USD 12.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Glass Packaging Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global glass packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on glass packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging. In addition, growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the glass packaging market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global glass packaging market is segmented as below:

Application

• Food and beverage packaging

• Personal care packaging

• Pharmaceutical packaging

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for glass packaging market growth

This study identifies growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities as the prime reasons driving the glass packaging market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in glass packaging market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the glass packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, China Glass Holding Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc., Verallia SAS, Vetropack Holding Ltd. and Vidrala SA.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



